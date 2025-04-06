Iron Horse tennis duo earn all-state honors, gear up for 2026

The always enthusiastic Richard Schulz, the only person to coach tennis at two high schools in the Palmetto State, recently revealed that some of his predictions for Roland Garros were becoming reality as he witnessed match after match on the famed red clay.

Schulz, who just completed another successful season at the helm of the Philip Simmons High School boys’ tennis team, was asked to make a prediction a little closer to home.

“I’m not going to go overboard,” said Schulz, who also coaches the Summerville Green Wave girls’ team. “But Henry Broad is a lock to go to Clemson or another Division I school.”

Only time will tell because Broad is only a freshman on the Iron Horse team. But he has the talent, poise, and work ethic.

Broad and classmate Addison Stuart played in the recent Class AAA-AA-A individual state tournament, held May 19-20, at the Lexington County Tennis Center.

They entered the tournament as somewhat experienced freshmen and left as sophomores with some serious state championship success.

Broad, who transitioned from a right-hander to a lefty when he was younger to improve his tennis game, reached the Final Four and earned all-state, playing against older players at bigger schools.

Stuart, the Iron Horses’ No. 1 singles player, also earned all-state honors with an impressive effort.

That duo will be on the Iron Horse marquee when the 2026 tennis campaign commences.

The team will lose only one player from this year’s squad that went 14-4 and finished second in Region 6-AA to champ Oceanside Collegiate Academy, which won the state title.