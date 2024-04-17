Iron Horse track teams grab gold medals as state meet approaches

The Philip Simmons Iron Horse track and field teams are hitting full stride with the Class AAA state championships on the horizon. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams are coming off an impressive week.

Berkeley County Championships

On April 10, the Iron Horses shone in the Berkeley County Championships, which were contested at Cane Bay High School.

The Iron Horse boys claimed the championship with an 183.5-149 victory over Stratford High School. The Iron Horse girls finished second as Goose Creek High School gained a 185-177 victory.

The Iron Horse boys collected nine gold medals at the Berkeley championships.

Bryce Ellington was a double winner with victories in the triple jump and long jump, while Matthew Yaun and Trey Hensley celebrated victories in the javelin and pole vault, respectively.

Corey Steed won the 200-meter dash in 21.87 seconds and earned a silver medal in the 100-meter dash.

Ethan Sullivan won the 400-meter dash in 51.36, and Pierce Walker’s time of 10 minutes, 0.13 seconds won the 3,200-meter run.

The 4x100- and 4x800-meter relay teams won golds as well.

“It is a great feeling watching all the hard work the athletes are putting in at practice is paying off for them in big meets,” coach Ryan McCauley said. “I love watching them compete, and they want to win.”

The girls’ team won four gold medals at the Berkeley County meet.

Ashley Roush edged her sister Reagan to win the pole vault, while the 4x800-meter team captured first place. Laura Perry won the 1,600-meter run in 5:11.92, while Avah Mallek was first in the 3,200-meter run in 11:52.135.

Iron Horse Stampede

Three days later, PSHS hosted the second annual Iron Horse Stampede, which featured 30 schools.

Both teams held their own against some of the biggest schools in the Palmetto State.

Wando won the girls’ championship with a 104-102 decision over Fort Dorchester High School. Goose Creek was third with 87 points, while Philip Simmons and Summerville High School tied for fourth with 68.5 points.

Summerville topped Fort Dorchester 122-73 to claim the boys’ crown. The Iron Horses held down the sixth place with 51 points.

The Iron Horse girls collected two gold medals at the stampede. Perry won the 3,200 run in 11:28.36. Ashley Roush won the pole vault, and her sister Reagan claimed the silver medal.

The girls’ 4x800-meter relay team was second, while Julia Reilly was third in the long jump.

Pierce Walker led the boys with a victory in the 1,600 run with a time of 4:32.45. Joseph Wright claimed the silver.

The boys’ 4x100-meter relay team captured gold with a time of 42.92, while Yaun was second in the javelin and Hensley was third in the pole vault.

Girls’ coach Emma Santor said, “We are right where I want us to be going into the next month. We need to keep everyone healthy and fill in a few spots to steal some points at the state.”

The Iron Horses have three major meets before the Class AAA State Championships, which will be contested May 17 at Lower Richland High School.

The Iron Horses will compete in the Tri-County Championships on April 24 at Woodland High School, and will then host the Region 8-AAA Championships on May 4. The Class AAA state qualifier is set for May 11 at Camden High School.