Iron Horse wrestler Spignardo makes valiant effort at state

There were other paths that Philip Simmons High School wrestler Matthew Spignardo could have taken to be a state champion.

But the talented junior wanted to be more than just a state champion. He wanted to be the best.

That’s why Spignardo opted to compete in the 138-pound class during the Class AA Individual Championships, which were held Feb. 21-22 in Florence, South Carolina.

He could have moved up or down a weight class to enhance his chances at the state championship, but he decided to remain at 138 pounds, which meant he had to go up against the defending state champ, junior Thad Gerstenacker of Chesnee High School.

Spignardo put up a valiant effort in one of the top matches of the tournament. But Gerstenacker sealed the victory and his second state title with a takedown of Spignardo with less than a half minute remaining in the match.

“He wrestled very well,” Philip Simmons coach Anthony Sardelli said of Spignardo. “That takedown was costly.

“He could have gone up or down (a weight class). He’s wrestled a couple of times at 132 pounds and a couple of times at 144. He wanted to win a state championship, but he wanted to prove he was the best. Sometimes, winning a state title doesn’t prove that you are the best.”

Spignardo made his third trip to the state. He won a bronze medal in Class AAA as a freshman and finished second last year, also in AAA.

He was one of eight Iron Horse wrestlers who competed at the state championships and one of three who won titles at Lower State: Spignardo, Jimmy Chambers, and Sullivan Silbiger.

Chambers, who competed at 126 pounds, was injured in the first round, halting his bid.

“It was hard, a tough way to end.” Sardelli said. “To see him prepare all year for this and to have this happen. I’m proud of the way he represented the program.”

Other wrestlers who competed include Brody Tonon at 190 pounds, Israel Alfaro in the heavyweight division, Breckin Smith at 106, Matthew Altenbach at 120, and Noah Bernal at 144.

BISHOPS’ CURL WINS BRONZE MEDAL

Meanwhile, Bishop England had four wrestlers compete in the Class AAAA individual championships: Thomas Curl at 175, Vicente Robayo at 150, Gray Murphy at 165, and Finn Randall at 144.

“Everyone won at least one match, which was good,” said BE veteran coach Paul Spence, who will be inducted into the South Carolina Wrestling Hall of Fame in April. “The competition was intense, and we gave it our best effort.”

Curl was the only Bishop wrestler to earn a medal, finishing third in the 175-pound division.

“He won his first match but lost his second,” Spence said.

He was really down. To his credit, he won four straight matches after that and pinned his opponent. He was resilient and mentally tough – down but not out.”

Murphy made his first appearance at state after finishing fourth in the Lower State. He went 1-2 at State.

Robayo is a senior who was seeded No. 2 in the Lower State. He went 2-2 at state, while the junior Randall was 1-2.