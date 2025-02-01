Iron Horses’ all-star stampede

The Philip Simmons High School football team had plenty to celebrate in 2024, including a 10-3 record, a Region 6-AA championship and a playoff run in which the Iron Horses reached the Elite Eight.

The team also celebrated individual honors as four players made the South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s all-state team. The players include Tavien Orellana, Brody Tonon, Quamaine Vaughn, and C.J. Falotico. All had key roles in the team winning its second region championship in the school’s brief history.

Orellana is a three-year starter who rewrote the Philip Simmons record book as a quarterback.

He completed 127 of 201 passing attempts in 2024 for 1,699 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior season.

He played in 44 games in his career and finished with 288 completions in 456 attempts for 4,118 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Orellana led the Iron Horses to a 28-9 record in three years as a starter.

Falotico earned all-state as a kicker/punter after a solid season in special teams in his junior season.

He kicked off 75 times and logged 14 touchbacks while averaging 33.8 punts, with 11 of those punts landing inside the 20.

He was almost automatic on PAT attempts, nailing 46 of 48. He also was impressive with six field goals in eight attempts with a long of 51 yards to finish with 64 points on the season.

Tonon is a 5-10, 180-pound junior, who comes from a football family. Although he had 291 yards in rushing and receiving yards, his specialty was on defense as he recorded 126 tackles from his linebacking position, including 45 solo stops. He was credited with 12 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

Vaughn is a junior lineman who was effective on both sides of the ball as he helped the Iron Horses win the battle of the trenches. He played guard on offense and helped the Iron Horses tally 309 yards and almost 33 points per game.

Porcher in all-star game

Philip Simmons High School standout Darriel Porcher was selected to play in the 77th annual Touchstone Energy Bowl which was played Dec. 21 at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach. The game used to be known as the North-South All-Star Football Game.

Porcher shone on both sides of the ball for the Iron Horses in 2024.

The senior collected 35 tackles, including 20 solo stops. He also forced two fumbles and picked off two passes.

He also rushed for 610 yards and scored six TDs on the ground. He also caught 9 passes for 177 yards and a score.

BE boys’ volleyball

The Bishop England High School boys’ volleyball squad was well represented on the Region 7-AAAA team.

Alec Swanson was named coach of the year after leading the Bishops to a 13-10 record, including 6-3 in league play.

Players earning all-region honors included James Scharr, Patrick Tawes, Drew Gallagher, and Caleb Watson.