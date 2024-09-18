Iron Horses’ standout Kellermann shines on both offense and defense

Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig wastes little time and uses few words when talking about just how important Kolten Kellermann is to the Iron Horse team.

“Kolten Kellermann is a guy we hang our hat on,” Bendig said. “He is a captain. He is a leader. He is a wonderful human being. He works so hard and is so athletic. He plays both ways. We barely take him off the field.”

Kellermann is listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, and plays safety and wide receiver. He recently had one of the greatest individual single-game efforts in the history of high school football in the Palmetto State.

In a 31-20 victory over Beaufort, Kellermann shone on both sides of the ball. On offense, he caught five passes for 62 yards and three scores. On defense, his stats were even more impressive. He intercepted two passes and recovered three fumbles to lead a defense that forced eight turnovers against the Eagles.

Kellermann credits just about everyone but himself with the memorable effort against Beaufort.

Those three TD passes? He credits quarterback Tavien Orellana’s deft passing.

Those two interceptions and three fumble recoveries? He credits his teammates.

“I couldn’t do it without them,” Kellermann said. “You can’t do it by yourself because football is the ultimate team sport. Not only that, the coaches have put me in position to succeed.”

Bendig credits Kellermann for his big game.

“I have never been a part of a game like he had,” Bendig said. “The kid just is always around the football and we wanted to highlight him in our offense as well. He makes plays for us, but he also opens up the playmaking ability of our other guys.”

Kellermann leads the Iron Horses with 14 receptions for 158 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he’s logged 20 tackles, including nine solo stops. He leads the team with three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Kellermann shines on the basketball court for the Iron Horses and on the track. Last spring, he participated in track and field for the first time. He competed in one of the most demanding individual races; the 400-meter dash. He also ran a leg of the 4x100-meter relay at the state championships and brought home a gold medal.

He’s not the first Kellermann to make headlines at PSHS. And he may not be the last.

His sister, Kylee, was the first Iron Horse girl to reach 1,000 points in a basketball career. She accomplished the feat despite suffering two season-ending knee injuries. She’s a preferred walk-on at Clemson University.

His younger brother, Ashton, shows potential as a sophomore wide receiver.

A star when it comes to sports, where Kellermann shines the most is where it matters most. And that’s in the classroom.

He began his senior year at Philip Simmons with a 5.115 GPA, ranked No. 12 out of 180 students.

“Kolten is one of the best student-athletes we have in this school,” Bendig said. “I’m proud of what he has done and continues to do.”

Said Kellermann: “I have a strong belief that academics come first. It’s a four-year commitment, and I’m just dialed in on academics. That’s why we are here.”