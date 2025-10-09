Iron Horses’ stingy defense secures first win as team returns home

It was a tough way to lose a shutout.

But the Philip Simmons High School football team finally had its first win of the season, a 17-6 victory on Sept. 5 at Beaufort High School.

The Iron Horses seemed poised to pitch the shutout, but Beaufort’s Keaudre Jenkins returned a punt 98 yards for a touchdown with just seconds left on the clock.

“There were about two seconds left in the game,” coach Eric Bendig said of the Eagles’ punt return for a TD. “We let up and didn’t get the job done. It was a long one.”

The Iron Horses used big plays of their own to gain their first victory of the season after opening with back-to-back losses. Beaufort fell to 0-3.

The Eagles outgained the Iron Horses 195 to 156 yards in total yards.

But the Iron Horses used big plays from kicker C.J. Falotico, quarterback Hayes Goddard, and defensive end Alex Tchoryk to put points on the board.

Falotico opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal, and Goddard scampered 56 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the first half to push the Iron Horses’ lead to 10-0.

Tchoryk closed out the Iron Horses’ scoring when he returned a fumble for a touchdown to increase the lead to 17-0 with six minutes left in the third quarter.

After allowing 74 points in the first two games of the season, Bendig challenged the defense to step up. They responded by shutting down the Eagles.

Bendig checked his calendar and told his players it had been 284 days since the Iron Horses forced a turnover.

“The last turnover came in the second round of the playoffs against Kingstree,” Bendig said. “I’m extremely pleased with the defense. They played aggressively all night. The guys stepped up and stopped their running game.”

Tchoryk finished with two fumble recoveries and a sack while breaking up a pass.

“He set everything in place, playing all over the field,” Bendig said. “He wreaked havoc with his pass rush. He made some big-time plays.”

Cornerback Jacques Gandy broke up two passes and picked off another, while senior Ethan Chisum logged 12 tackles, including two for a loss.

Bendig said the offensive and special teams were concerns.

“We are still trying to find ways to get the ball to our playmakers,” Bendig said. “We have to get the ball in their hands. We’ve had a few injuries up front with our line. It’s nothing major, just nagging injuries. We have to get our guys comfortable in the blocking schemes.”

Bendig said special teams need work, and not just because of the long punt return. He was concerned the Eagles managed to block a field goal and about other breakdowns.

The Iron Horses return to The Phil this weekend to begin a three-game homestand. First up is Military Magnet, followed by Whale Branch. The Iron Horses begin Region 6-AA play Oct. 3, hosting Woodland.