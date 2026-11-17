A nine-game winning streak has propelled the Philip Simmons High School football team into the elite eight.

The Iron Horses defeated Woodland High School, 44-21, on Nov. 13 in a Class AA second-round playoff game at The Phil.

Coach Eric Bendig’s squad will travel to Saluda, South Carolina, to play in a Lower State semifinal this weekend. Saluda, 9-2, advanced with its sixth straight win, topping Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 28-21.

The Iron Horses defeated Woodland for the second time this season. They beat the Wolverines 32-29 in the regular season. The Iron Horses also beat Academic Magnet in the regular season and in the first round of the playoffs.

“Playing a team twice in a season is all about handling your successes and failures from the first matchup,” Bendig said. “Having won the previous matchups over Academic Magnet and Woodland, my message was that it is a different team across from us than when we first played them.

“That being said, so are we,” Bendig added. “We have grown and gotten better. We could not rest on early successes over those teams. We had to make sure not to assume a win in the second matchup with a team just because we won the first one.”

While the regular-season win at Woodland was a close encounter, the Iron Horses took control early in the playoff conquest. They led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and upped the advantage to 24-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Hayes Goddard, who has added his name to the PSHS record book for passing yardage in a regular season and career, completed 15 of 26 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Goddard, the winningest QB in school history, also ran for two scores.

Freshman Tyrus Alston had five receptions for 88 yards and a TD. He also had an interception. Ashton Kellermann and Maurico Curry both had four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman running back James Shultz continued to impress. He earned the starting job in the fourth week of the season and has responded with seven games with at least 100 yards rushing.

Diavante Irving, Nathaniel Elsey, and Layson Stockton led the defense with 13 tackles apiece.

The Iron Horses will face a Saluda team that is an offensive juggernaut. The Tigers are averaging 45.5 points per game.