Iron Horses, Bishops outpace foes; win regional track and field crowns

Philip Simmons High School was beyond dominant in the Region 6-AA Track and Field Championships, while Bishop England High School left no doubt who was best in Region 6-AAAA.

The Iron Horse boys and girls swept host Woodland High School on April 30, with the boys winning 268.5-145 and the girls posting a 266-153 victory over the Wolverines.

Bishop England, meanwhile, traveled to Beaufort High School and came home with the biggest trophies on April 30. The BE girls topped Hilton Head High School 173-141, and the boys claimed a 150-140 decision over Beaufort.

PHILIP SIMMONS

Corey Steed, Pierce Walker, and Matthew Yaun combined for six individual gold medals as the Iron Horses finished with 10 first-place finishes on the day.

Steed claimed victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Walker had wins in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Yaun finished first in the discus and javelin.

Philip Simmons also won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, while Montrell Mungin and Trey Hensley earned first place in the 400 hurdles and pole vault, respectively.

On the girls’ side, the Iron Horses’ Ashlyn Johnson won the 100 and 200 dashes, while Flynn Taylor in the 800, Avah Mallek in the 1,600, and Laura Perry in the 3,200 swept the individual distance runs.

Other winning efforts included Ashley Roush in the pole vault, Destiny Williams in the 100 hurdles, and the 4x100 relay team.

BISHOP ENGLAND

Olivia Allen led the Bishop girls with victories in the 100, 200, and 400 sprint events to account for 30 points.

Nora Brahim claimed first in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Katie Griffin in the pole vault and Kinsley Watson in the javelin both finished on top of the victory stand.

Connor Good led the BE boys with a win in the 3,200 and a silver in the 1,600.

The Bishops’ 4x800 relay team won its race, while the Bishops claimed gold in three field events: Lorenzo Palagano in the pole vault, Austin Dao in the discus, and Cullen Asher in the shot put.

The Bishops move on to the Lower State championships later this week at Woodland High School.