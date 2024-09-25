Iron Horses blow out Whale Branch, Bishops falter against rival Porter-Gaud

Update to story 9/26/24

Editor's note: Due to the forecasted impact of Hurricane Helene, the Bishop England varsity football game versus Woodland High School moved up earlier in the week to Wednesday, Sept. 25. The Bishops beat the Wolverines 27-10 to move to 4-1 on the season.

The Philip Simmons High School football team came away with an impressive 43-7 victory at Whale Branch, while Bishop England attempted to begin the season with a 4-0 record for the first time since 2016.

With the first two months of the 2024 campaign complete, Iron Horse coach Eric Bendig's squad must feel like they've been riding a seesaw: an opening season win at Hanahan High School, then a home loss against Lucy Beckham, then a rebound victory versus Beaufort, only to drop the next game to rival Bishop England.

With this latest win against the Whale Branch Warriors, the team hopes it is now on the up and up.

Iron Horse quarterback Tavien Orellana had his best game of the season with 14 completions in 19 attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns as the Iron Horses upped their record to 3-2.

Orellana, in his third year as the starting quarterback, also scored two touchdowns on short runs.

Kolten Kellermann, Patrick Clarke, and Nick Tribolet were on the receiving end of touchdown passes as Orellana completed passes to six different receivers.

Daniel Scarth led the Iron Horse defense with 11 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack. Alex Tchoryk had 10 stops.

CJ Falotico booted two field goals for the Iron Horses.

Meanwhile, Bishop England came into the contest against the Cyclones allowing only 9.3 points per game. But the Cyclones converted turnovers into points to up their record to 5-1.

Bishop quarterback Quinn Mahoney collected 279 total yards to lead the team. He completed 22 of 39 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown to go along with 32 yards on the ground.

He completed passes to eight different receivers, including Sammy Garton, who scored on a 7-yard reception.

Mahoney has completed 51 of 95 passing attempts this season for 620 yards and six touchdowns.

Zachary Balog led the Bishops with six catches for 80 yards while senior running back Nate Anderson caught four passes for 32 yards while rushing for 21 yards on 10 carries.

Jack Lavelle and Nicholas Brunetti both had three catches.

The Bishops will complete the non-conference part of their schedule this weekend with a road trip to Woodland High School. The Wolverines enter the game with a 4-0 record. The Bishops host Hilton Head on Oct. 4, to begin Region 7-AAAA play.