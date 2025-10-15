Iron Horses continue winning ways, Bishops lose in close one

The Philip Simmons High School football team shares the early lead in the race for the Region 6-AA championship following a 63-0 victory at Burke High School on Oct. 10.

But the race for the region crown might come down to the final week of the regular season.

The Iron Horses are tied for first place with Timberland and Andrews high schools, as the teams own 2-0 records entering the final three weeks of the regular season.

Philip Simmons, 5-2 overall, travels to Academic Magnet this weekend and will play Berkeley County foe Timberland on Oct. 24. They close out the slate against Andrews in their bid for their third region championship in the school’s brief history.

Meanwhile, defending Region 6-AAAA champ Bishop England High School pretty much has to win out to have a chance to repeat as region king.

The Bishops opened the season with five consecutive victories but are 0-2 in league play after falling to May for 70 yards and two scores. Alex Tchroyk River High School 14-7.

The Hilton Head Seahawks, who beat the Bishops last week, share the top spot with May River as both teams sport 2-0 records in region play. Bluffton and Beaufort are 1-1, while the Bishops and Colleton County are 0-2.

PHILIP SIMMONS 63, BURKE 0

The Iron Horses sloshed their way past Burke with the easy victory at Stoney Field.

The lopsided victory gave Iron Horse coach Eric Bendig a chance to evaluate backups and reserves, as 10 players were involved in at least one touch on offense while 21 Iron Horses were credited with tackles.

The Iron Horses collected 77 tackles on defense, and 19 were for a loss.

The Iron Horses took a 14-0 lead after one stop and exploded for 35 second-quarter points to settle the issue.

The Iron Horses tallied 310 yards in total offense as quarterback Hayes Goddard completed 9 of 13 passes for 195 yards and three TDs in limited action. He also carried two times for 31 yards.

Ashton Kellermann caught two passes caught two passes for 53 yards on offense. He also had eight tackles, including four for a loss.

William Hollifield caught three passes for 38 yards. The Iron Horses forced four turnovers.

Patrick Clarke and Montrell Mungin both picked off passes.

MAY RIVER 14, BISHOP ENGLAND 7

It was a case of too much Sean Mitchell, as the talented senior running back for May River churned and burned for 178 yards on 32 carries, scoring both of the Sharks’ TDs as they improved to 6-1.

Bishop England opened the season with f ive straight victories, averaging 47.8 points per game, but the Sharks constantly pressured BE quarterback Quinn Mahoney as the Bishops had their lowest point production of the season.

The Bishops have scored only 17 points in two Region 6-AAAA games.

May River hosts Hilton Head this weekend in a game that features the Nos. 1-2 teams in the region. The Bishops host Beaufort. The Eagles have won three of their last four games and are 1-1 in the region.