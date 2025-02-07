Iron Horses go 7-on-7 in preparation for football season

The Philip Simmons High School football team checked off another box on its to-do list in preparation for the 2025 season, completing the 7-on-7 passing league portion of its schedule.

The schedule was challenging and demanding, and coach Eric Bendig’s crew was up to the task, as the Iron Horses had been putting in the work on the gridiron and in the weight room.

Expectations are high for the Iron Horses, who posted a 10-3 record in the 2024 season, winning the Region 6-AA championship while reaching the third round of the playoffs.

“Football is a year-round sport if you want to compete at the highest level,” Bendig said. “It doesn’t mean we play football 12 months a year. It means we constantly work on ourselves and our team 12 months out of the year.

“From off-season workouts to spring ball, summer camps, and then game season, it’s about staying sharp and getting better every single day,” Bendig added. “Progress and advancement never stops – and neither does our program.”

The Iron Horses played 7-on-7 teams from the Lowcountry, including Wando High School, West Ashley, Cane Bay, and Lucy Beckham, among others.

The one trip that mixed business with pleasure was participating in the Shane Beamer 7-on-7 camp at the University of South Carolina.

“The kids got to experience playing in their indoor facility and be around college players and coaches – that was truly special for us,” Bendig said.

“I feel like we have done well and grown from the process. We have made some mistakes here and there, but that’s what these reps are for in the summer.”

The Iron Horses were scheduled to participate in The Citadel’s 7-on-7 in the last 7-on-7 of the summer. The passing league gave Iron Horse players a chance to go up against players who weren’t wearing purple, white, and black. It also gave Bendig a chance to see the battle for the starting quarterback job in a more competitive situation.

“These reps in summer 7-on-7 are key, especially with a new quarterback,” he said. “Our guys love competing in 7-on-7 because it is a chance to play other teams. They are sick of going against each other every day.

“This process helps build chemistry, confidence, and composure by facing different teams and different adverse situations,” Bendig said.

“It also gives our defense reps in pass coverage and sharpens their communication. We value reps that will help us on a Friday night in these 7-on-7 situations.”

Maurico Curry and Hayes Goddard are the leading candidates to replace quarterback Tavien Orellana, who passed for 4,077 yards and 58 TDs in three years as a starter. Will Hollifield, Ashton Kellermann, and Patrick Clarke will be key players in the Iron Horses’ receiver and tight end slots.

Next up is August 1, the first day South Carolina High School League teams begin fall practice in preparation for the season. The Iron Horses are scheduled to host Hanahan on August 22 in the season opener.

“This program is about way more than just Friday night wins,” Bendig said. “We’re building young men who understand commitment, dedication, and leadership. That kind of growth doesn’t come from showing up only when it’s convenient. It comes from showing up every time, no matter what.

“That’s the mindset we want to instill because it’s not just about football – it’s about preparing these guys for life,” Bendig added. “We’re here to help them become the best versions of themselves, on and off the field.”