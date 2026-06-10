Iron Horses hit their stride, extend winning streak to 3

There might have been some who doubted the Philip Simmons High School football team, which began the season with three consecutive losses.

But if you wear purple and black and call yourself an Iron Horse, there was never any doubt.

The Iron Horses traveled to Dorchester, South Carolina, to play Woodland High School on Oct. 2 in a Region 5-AA opener and came away with a thrilling – and intense – 33-29 victory over the Wolverines to even their record at 3-3 as they began defense of their region championship.

“If anyone doubted the team, it was someone not in the locker room or our football offices,” coach Eric Bendig said. “We had tough games out of the gate, and we didn't do enough to win the first three. We knew we had a good football team, and our program is always operating on championship standards. The players were great and never flinched. We went into every football game, and still do, expecting to win.”

Woodland jumped to a 7-0 lead after one quarter, but the Iron Horses rallied to take a 10-7 lead at halftime. Philip Simmons increased its lead to 20-14 after three stops and sent the talented and athletic Wolverines to their second loss in six games.

“Beating Woodland is a great testament to our players and coaches and the preparation they put in,” Bendig said. “We had some guys banged up. We used the bye week and our week of prep leading up to the game to get healthy and focus on making a championship run in the region.

“To face one of the best teams in the Lower State right out of the gate and to come out with a victory is huge. It was a great environment. It was their homecoming, and we wanted to make sure we won our second homecoming game of the season. We played two tough opponents Friday night and came out with a victory. I could not be more proudof our guys in the locker room.”

The Iron Horses used a balanced attack to begin defense of the region championship with 221 yards passing and 203 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Hayes Goddard completed 19 of 31 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown pass to freshman Tyrus Alston, who finished with six receptions and 62 yards. Goddard was also effective on the ground with nine carries for 73 yards.

Another freshman James Shultz rushed for 116 yards and two scores on 24 carries. Shultz’s older brother, John, led the Iron Horses with 14 tackles, including six solo stops and a sack. Linebacker Diavante Irving recorded 12 tackles, including one for a loss.

Defensive end Roman Hood scored the other touchdown on a fumble recovery, while kicker Brady Evin accounted for seven points, including a field goal.