Iron Horses lose gridiron opener in thriller, ready to bounce back

Philip Simmons High School finally kicked off its football season against Hanahan High School after a record rainfall ranging from 8 to 12 inches turned Friday Night Lights into “flooded nights,” forcing a postponement to the following Monday night.

When the game was finally played, Hanahan stopped the Iron Horses with a 40-34 victory at The Phil on Aug. 25. The Hawks ended the Iron Horse’s five-game winning streak in season openers and now lead the series against the Iron Horses with four victories in seven games.

“You practice for a week and then have to sit for a couple of days,” Iron Horse coach Eric Bendig said. “It’s not ideal because you are ready to go and then have to wait. The tackling was suspect.”

That wasn’t the only phase of the game that affected the Iron Horses’ chances. They turned the ball over three times, including two turnovers on special teams.

“Too many breakdowns,” Bendig said. “You turn the ball over three times against a good team, a well-coached team, and you are going to lose.”

The mistakes on special teams negated kicker CJ Falotico’s big night. He connected on a pair of 36-yard field goals and was 4-for-4 on PATs.

Hanahan jumped to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and led 26-13 at halftime. The Iron Horses put up a fight in the fourth quarter with a pair of TDs, but the Hawks won the thriller.

It was a case of too much offense and too much of Hanahan’s Tripp Gallus, as the left-handed quarterback riddled the Iron Horse defense with 350 yards and three passing touchdowns. The 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore passed for 1,148 yards and nine TDs last fall.

Iron Horse quarterback Hayes Goddard passed for 257 yards and two TDs in his first start. He rushed for 40 yards and another score. Ashton Kellerman caught nine passes for 206 yards.

Goddard directed an offense that totaled 419 yards in total offense. Bendig was pleased with his presence and poise in the pocket.

Omonte Taylor carried 13 times for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The Iron Horse defense was led by Alex Tchoryk. The defensive end collected eight tackles, including four tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Philip Simmons travels to Lucy Beckham High School Aug. 29 to battle the Bengals; it will be the Bengals’ season opener. They were scheduled to play West Ashley last weekend, but weather also claimed that game. The game was canceled.

“It’s not ideal,” Bendig said of playing two games in one week. “We thought everybody was in the same boat, but West Ashley and Lucy Beckham didn’t play, won’t play for some reason.

“We have some things to clean up,” Bendig added. “Ball security and other minor details that win games. “I believe in this group. We need to rise to the occasion Friday night.”