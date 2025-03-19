Iron Horses retire baseball number of late Tripp Williams

They retired the number of Tripp Williams prior to Philip Simmons High School’s home baseball game against Woodland on March 14.

Iron Horse faithful will remember Williams wore No. 15; his jersey will be on display every home game.

But what they may remember most is the way he lived life.

Williams was an all-state selection in baseball and football at PSHS and a member of the National Honor Society. He graduated in 2022, and then walked on for the Citadel football team. He was only 21 years old when he passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2024.

Iron Horse baseball coach Josh Kubisz said the decision to retire Williams’ jersey was collaborative.

“We had a lot of people come up and ask how we were going to remember Tripp,” Kubisz said. “Retiring a number is a pretty permanent thing. But Tripp was the one. He’s everything you’d want in an athlete, student, and human being. If you are going to retire a number, he’s the role model.

“It was so tragic losing Tripp,” Kubisz continued. “Tragic doesn’t seem strong enough. We have alumni come back to the games, and you’re thinking he’s going to walk in with them.”

Williams was the first athletic star at the new high school.

Williams was a two-time all-state selection in baseball and batted .363 with 31 RBIs his senior season to help the Iron Horses to a 20-11 record.

On the gridiron, Williams was a four-year starter at quarterback for coach Eric Bendig’s squad. He was an all-state selection his senior year after passing for 1,570 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding 328 yards and 12 TD’s on the ground. He finished his high school career with 2,929 total yards while accounting for 46 touchdowns.

His parents, Ann and George, stressed academics, and that message came in loud and clear. Williams was No. 4 academically in his class and sported a 5.27 GPA.

His parents and sibling were in attendance for the number retirement ceremony. His brother threw out the first pitch.

“It was quite an honor for them to do this,” George Williams told WCIV-TV sports director Scott Eisberg. ”They memorialized his life and for his contributions here.” George also pointed out that Tripp hit the first home run at the Iron Horses’ new diamond.

Bendig said the football program will do something similar this fall to honor Williams.

“Words cannot fully express how much Tripp meant to me and the entire Philip Simmons community,” Bendig said. “He was more than just a player – he was a remarkable young man whose presence left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“His absence is deeply felt, and my heart breaks for his family, his friends, and all who loved him,” Bendig said. “Tripp was truly a blessing to coach and to know, and there will never be another like him. His legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the memories we all cherish.”