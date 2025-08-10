Iron Horses retire No. 15

The Philip Simmons High School football team retired the late Tripp Williams’ jersey, No. 15, prior to the Oct. 3 game against Woodland.

Williams, a 2022 graduate of PSHS, was an all-state selection in two sports and excelled in school, having been named to the National Honor Society. He walked on for The Citadel football team and was only 21 years old when he passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2024.

Iron Horse football coach Eric Bendig said Williams was the epitome of a true student-athlete.

“Tripp was more than just a player; he was a cornerstone of our program,” said Bendig, whose team went on to defeat the Woodland Wolverines, 39-14, at The Phil.

“He was one of the first guys I ever met here when I took the job. He was in the eighth grade and was already just a special leader and person. His dedication, leadership, and love set the tone every day. He inspired his teammates and coaches not only with his talent but (also) with his work ethic and character.”

Williams was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Iron Horses. He was an all-state selection his senior year after passing for 1,570 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also gained 328 yards and 12 TDs on the ground. He finished his high school career with 2,929 total yards and accounted for 46 touchdowns.

Williams was a two-time all-state selection in baseball and batted .363 with 31 RBI his senior season to help the Iron Horses to a 20-11 record.

He hit the baseball – and he hit the books.

Williams was No. 4 academically in his class and sported a 5.27 GPA.

His parents, Ann and George, sisters Kate, Maggie, and Emily; and brother Cullen, took part in the ceremony.

The Iron Horses also retired his baseball jersey No. 15 in March. His jersey was on display at every home game.

“Honoring Tripp means carrying forward that same spirit of commitment and resilience,” Bendig said. “He helped build the foundation of what Philip Simmons football stands for, and his legacy motivates us all to be better on and off the field.”