Iron Horses ride six-game streak into playoffs with dominant run game

The Philip Simmons High School football team has a six-game winning streak heading into Friday’s first round of the Class AA playoffs, and if you’re searching for a reason for that success, just check out the pulse of the Iron Horses’ running game.

The Iron Horses, who host Mullins High School at The Phil, averaged only 83 yards per game in their first four contests, as they won two and lost two. The Iron Horses didn’t crack the century mark on the ground against Lucy Beckham, Beaufort, or Bishop England.

But since then, the Iron Horses have pounded the football– and their opponents. The Iron Horses are averaging 218 yards rushing per contest since the slow start and head into the postseason with six consecutive victories that produced their second region title in seven years of varsity competition. The Iron Horses have outscored foes 238-67 during the streak.

“You always want to be able to run the football,” said coach Eric Bendig, whose team has won 18 of its last 22 games. “You run the football and open it up for Tavien and the wide receivers. We’ve been getting good protection from the line, and that helps open up everything.”

Quarterback Tavien Orellana had one of the best passing stat lines for signal callers around the Palmetto State in Week 10 in a 50-22 decision over Andrews High School.

Orellana ran an offense that gained 458 total yards in the regular season finale. He completed passes to eight different receivers and finished with 17 completions in 18 attempts for 242 yards and three TDs.

“The passing game opens up the running game, and the chemistry between Tavien and the receivers has gotten better every week,” Bendig said.

The Iron Horses used the 1-2 punch of K.J. Asbury and Sharod Williams last fall to post a 10-2 record and reach the second round of the Class AAA playoffs. This year, the running back room is talented and deep, with Travaris Walker and Darriel Porcher the top producers.

The defense has been solid all season, allowing only 17.2 points per game. Brody Tonon leads the team with 65 tackles; Daniel Scarth and Ethan Chisum are right behind with 58 and 56 tackles, respectively.

This year, the Iron Horses are at the Class AA level and host a Mullins team that enters the postseason with a 7-3 record. The Auctioneers opened the season with victories in their first six games but struggled in Region 7-AA play, losing three of the last four games.

The Iron Horses could be at home for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, which of course depends on if the Iron Horses continue to win.

“Any time you start the playoffs at home, you are doing something right,” Bendig said. “It’s a reward for a good season. We get to play in front of our fans, our students, and our community, and that is a huge plus.”