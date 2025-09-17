Iron Horses set school records in 71-0 win over Military Magnet

Philip Simmons led Military Magnet, 43-Ouch, after one quarter of a high school football game Sept. 12.

It was one of those games in which the Iron Horses scored every which way to post a 71-0 victory at The Phil.

Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig said the South Carolina High School League does not allow a running clock until the second half.

“We sort of pulled back after that first quarter,” Bendig said. “Once it starts, what can you do?”

The Iron Horses blocked a Military Magnet punt on the first possession to set up the first score.

The Iron Horses never looked back from their seven-TD explosion, expanding the lead to 57-0 against the Eagles at halftime. Both sides agreed to a running clock as the Iron Horses finished with 230 yards in total offense while forcing five turnovers on defense.

As expected, Bendig cleared the bench early and often in a game that was decided the first time the Iron Horses touched the ball. The 43 points in a quarter and 71 points in a game were both school records.

“This was a last-minute fill-in game for Bishop England,” Bendig said. “You want to play 10 games a year, and we didn’t have many options.”

Quarterback Hayes Goddard completed two of four attempts for 40 yards, with both passes going to Ashton Kellermann.

Omonte Taylor led PSHS with 62 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight carries. Cam Steed carried two times for 40 yards and found the end zone on both carries. Jeremiah Richardson collected 52 yards and a TD on five carries.

The defense continues to show improvement, surrendering only six points the past two games. They surrendered 79 in the first two games.

“We are starting to gel at the right time,” Bendig said. “The first two games were tough on our defense. We challenged them to right the ship, to play with passion.”

Micah Dutton led the defense with nine tackles, including five for a loss.

Diavante Irving had a big game on defense with seven tackles, two pass breakups, a recovery, and an interception.

The Iron Horses, now 2-2, play their final non-region game of the season with a home game against West Branch High School on Sept 12. They kick off league play with a home game against Woodland High on Sept. 19.

“We have a lot of 10th and ninth graders getting valuable (playing) time. We are in good shape healthwise.”