Iron Horses stress player focus as gridiron practice gets underway

Eric Bendig built the Philip Simmons High School football team into a fine-tuned machine in just seven seasons.

The coach led the Iron Horses to a 47-27 record, two region championships, and six playoff appearances. Not only that, Bendig has used a no-nonsense approach to build the program, and the student-athletes’ response has been impressive.

Bendig expects 120 players to play football in 2025. That includes B-team, junior varsity, and varsity. The coach welcomes back 32 varsity lettermen and 11 starters on the first day of practice, which is slated for Aug. 1.

The team will attempt to better last season’s record of 10-3.

But all that success comes with a price.

Bendig admits he doesn’t sleep well the night before fall camp begins adding, “I don’t sleep well during the football season in general. I am constantly thinking about the process we have and (whether) we are holding the standard of our success each day. The night before preseason I will nod off eventually. But it is not a lot of hours.”

But you can rest assured, the attention to detail has paid off. The Iron Horses should begin the season ranked in the top 10 of numerous prep football polls in the Palmetto State.

Bendig’s focus in the first week of practice will be the team’s focus.

“I want to see our players’ confidence in themselves and the work they have put in for the offseason,” Bendig said. “Maturity is not just getting older, but how well our players feel about themselves knowing they put the work in and are supported by so many.

“This program has a high standard. Those standards don’t graduate. Those standards don’t transfer. We hold this program in high esteem. To do that, our players need to be confident in themselves and their teammates.”

Last fall, the Iron Horse offense averaged 33 points a game while the defense surrendered 19. At this stage, the defense is ahead of the offense.

“I think our defense is ahead at this point,” Bendig said. “Not because they are the ‘better’ group or more talented; it simply comes from a perspective that we have so many guys who got great reps in spring and summer there, and they seem to be meshing well and playing with confidence.”

Hayes Goddard replaces Tavien Orellana at the quarterback position. He’s 5 feet 10 inches and 150 pounds. He played in six games last fall and completed six of 12 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

“His leadership and grasp of our offense is what stands out,” Bendig said.

Veterans Yosi Mallett and Jaydon Camp are projected to anchor the offensive line. Will Hollifield, Ashton Kellermann, and Patrick Clarke headline the Iron Horses’ receiver-tight end group.

The Iron Horses’ first practice is set for this week, and the team will practice in pads for the first time on Aug. 4.

The first day of high school football practice in the South is a tradition. Back in the day, it would not be unusual for two-a-day and three-a-day practices. Today, it’s different.

“Safety is the priority,” Bendig said. “Heat illness prevention, but also safety of our players.

“It is a tough sport. It is not just rolling the balls out and running around for two hours. A lot goes into what we call, planning, and executing the perfect practice.”