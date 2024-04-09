Iron Horses strike again

The Philip Simmons High School girls’ volleyball team had another banner season in 2023, posting a 37-8-3 record. The Iron Horses landed seven players on the all-region team, including the player of the year. They also had two all-state selections and one North-South player.

That might be hard to top, but knowing coach Jay Watterworth and his team, they will give it their best shot. He doesn’t talk about rebuilding when it comes to his program. He opts to use the term remodel.

“If you would have told me last year’s team would win over 30 games and reach the Lower State Championship after losing five seniors to graduation, I would have taken that any day of the week,” Watterworth said. “The team exceeded all expectations last year. I couldn’t have been any prouder of them.”

The Iron Horses hit the court this week with a 10-4 record.

“One of the reasons for our success in region play and the playoffs is that we play a very tough non-region schedule,” said Watterworth, whose team was scheduled to play Lucy Beckham High School and West Ashley High School on Sept. 3 and Dutch Fork High School and Ashley Ridge High School two days later. “I’m pleased with the way things have gone so far.”

The Iron Horses were in full playoff mode last fall, taking a 13-game winning streak into the Class AAA Lower State championship, but dropped a 3-2 decision to Camden. Wren High School topped Camden High School for the state title.

Watterworth said this year’s edition should be as good or better than the past two Iron Horse teams. That would be quite an accomplishment. In addition to a stellar 2023 season, the 2022 team went 38-5-2 and played in the Class AAA state championship.

“I would put this team right up there with the last two,” Watterworth said. “We are very young, very talented. The potential is there.”

While the roster changes on a yearly basis, there are constants like work ethic, esprit de corps – and a deep talent pool and a coach who goes above and beyond in making his team live up to its potential.

“The girls have bought into the system 100%, and if you don’t get that, you can be in trouble,” Watterworth said. “They know the weight room and stretching are just as important to what happens on the court.”

Senior Jaiden Rohs is the top returner. She was the Region 8-AAA player of the year in 2023 and one of the two all-state selections. She leads the team with 72 kills, 19 blocks and hitting percentage.

The team has two talented setters in junior Dani Gehringer and sophomore Sophia Pheney, who are 1-2 in assists with 172 and 127, respectively.

Catherine Futch is another talented sophomore. Futch, who plays libero, leads the team with 142 digs and 22 serving aces.

Freshman Gabby Kakalev has stepped up for the Iron Horses and is second on the team in both kills (58) and digs (88).

“We believe if you do the little things right, you will go a long way,” Watterworth said. “The players are asked to do a lot, and they have responded.”