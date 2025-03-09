Iron Horses stumble to Lucy Beckham, look to halt 2-game skid this week

For the second week in a row, the Philip Simmons High School football team fell behind early in the first half as Lucy Beckham High School took a 28-6 halftime lead in their game on August 29.

And for the second week in a row, the Iron Horses couldn’t recover as the Bengals posted a 35-15 victory at The Phil.

It was pretty much the same scenario as the season opener when Hanahan High took a 26-13 halftime lead and then held off a valiant Iron Horses rally to gain a 40-34 decision.

The loss to the Bengals marked the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season that the Iron Horses dropped two games in a row. The Iron Horses went 3-4 that year, which was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Iron Horses, who allowed only 18.6 points on defense last fall, are giving up 37.5 points a contest in 2025.

Philip Simmons also had trouble on offense, as the Bengals allowed only 204 yards in total offense with the Iron Horses failing to crack 100 yards rushing.

Jeremiah Richardson rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries while quarterback Hayes Goddard collected 36 yards and a touchdown rushing on 10 carries.

Goddard completed 14 of 23 passes for 108 yards and a score. Ashton Kellermann was his favorite target with seven catches for 68 yards and a TD.

The Iron Horses play their first road game of the season Friday when they travel to battle the Beaufort Eagles. The Eagles enter the game with an 0-2 record.