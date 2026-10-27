Iron Horses title hopes hinge on road trip to Battery Creek

The Philip Simmons High School football team rolled to its sixth consecutive victory with a 51-26 Region 5-AA victory at Timberland on Oct. 23.

The Iron Horses improved to 6-3, including 4-0 in league play. They have outscored league foes 183-68 but face their biggest test this weekend with a road trip to Battery Creek High School to face a Dolphin team that is 8-1, including 3-1 in league play. The Iron Horses can wrap up their third straight region championship with a victory.

It was more of the same against the Wolves in the penultimate regular-season game of the season.

The Iron Horses used big plays on offense and a swarming defense to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and then expanded the margin to 35-13 at halftime.

Quarterback Hayes Goddard completed 8 of 15 passing for 230 yards and three TDs while adding a score on the ground.

Freshman wide receiver Tyrus Alton caught touchdown passes of 71 and 62 yards, while Patrick Clarke had four receptions for 94 yards, including a 45-yard TD pass.

Another freshman, James Shultz, recorded his third straight 100-yard effort on the ground. He carried 15 times for 134 yards and a pair of scores. He now has 530 yards rushing, and eight of his 10 TDs have come on the ground.