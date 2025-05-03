Iron Horses track teams battle against Lowcountry’s best

The Philip Simmons High School track and field teams might not have been among the biggest schools competing in the March 1 Wildcat Classic, hosted by West Ashley High School.

But the Iron Horses were among the best.

Philip Simmons, which competes at the Class AA level, more than held its own against some of the best teams in the Lowcountry that compete at the Class AAAAA level: Wando, Summerville, James Island, Cane Bay, and Ashley Ridge high schools.

The Iron Horse boys, who won state titles last spring and in 2021, finished the Wildcat Classic in fifth place.

Summerville was first with 101 points, and Cane Bay was second with 84. Wando and Ashley Ridge tied for third with 77, and the Iron Horses were fifth with 66.

In the girls’ meet, the Iron Horses finished fourth with 73 points. Wando claimed first with a 101-89 victory over Summerville. James Island was third with 88.

Corey Steed, who won silver medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at last spring’s state championships, was impressive in the first meet of the season. The senior claimed first in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 21.69 seconds. He also was on the 4x100 relay team that captured a bronze medal.

The Iron Horse boys had one other gold medal moment, winning the 4x800 relay.

Matthew Yaun placed third in the javelin, and Darriel Porcher was third in the triple jump.

The girls’ team brought home three silver medals and two bronze.

The 400- and 3200-meter relay teams finished second, while Avah Mallek was second in the 1,600. Flynn Taylor was third in the 800-meter run. The 4x1600 relay team also finished third.

First meet for BE

The Bishop England High School girls’ and boys’ track and field teams have combined for 18 state championships over the years, and one of the program’s trademarks is a history of great distance runners.

That trend should continue this spring if the first meet of the season is any indication.

The Bishops traveled to Dorchester, South Carolina, on March 1 to compete in the Wood Lowcountry Invitational, hosted by Woodland High School.

The Bishops were one of two dozen schools that entered and they faced many big-school state powers, including programs such as Spartanburg and Spring Valley high schools, and held their own.

The Bishop girls finished sixth with 38 points as Spring Valley won the girls title, topping Spartanburg 142.83-120.

The Bishop girls, who are seeking their 15th state championship, won three medals – all in distance events.

Nora Brahim placed second in the 800-meter run, while Katie Cheverie took bronze in the 3,200-meter run. The Bishops’ third silver medal of the meet came in the 4x800-meter relay.

The Bishop boys also finished sixth in their meet with 42 points, as Spartanburg again topped Spring Valley 142.5-98 to win the boys’ championship.

In the boys’ meet, Marc Brahim was second in the 1,600-meter run.

The Bishops scored 18 of their 42 points in the discus. Austin Dao brought home a gold medal with a throw of 138-0, and Patrick Asher finished second in the event.