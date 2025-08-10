Iron Horses win fourth straight, Bishops stumble on the road

The Philip Simmons High School football team is hitting full stride at just the right time.

The Iron Horses, who went 3-2 in non-region play, were more than ready for their Region 6-AA opener against Woodland High School Oct. 3 at The Phil. Coach Eric Bendig’s squad posted a convincing 39-14 conquest of the visitors to gain their fourth consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, Bishop England traveled to Hilton Head for its first Region 6-AAAA contest of the season in a showdown that featured teams ranked in the top 10 in the state. The Bishops, who opened with five wins in a row, fell to the Seahawks, 41-10.

PSHS 39, WOODLAND 14

Junior quarterback Hayes Goddard shredded the Woodland defense with 302 yards and four TDs passing as the Iron Horses steamrolled the Wolverines thanks to 420 yards in total offense and a stingy defense.

Goddard, who completed 14 of 26 passes, locked on to his top targets, and it paid dividends. Ashton Kellermann caught six passes for 182 yards and two TDs, while Patrick Clarke hauled in three passes for 62 yards and two scores.

Junior Omonte Taylor carried 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Falotico kicked two field goals.

Ethan Chisum caused disruption on defense with 12 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack. Nate Elsey, Alex Tchoryk, and Roman Hood each had two tackles for a loss.

Philip Simmons begins a two-game road swing with a region test at Burke High School on Friday, Oct. 10.

HILTON HEAD 41, BE 10

It was a case of too much Thaddeus Czarnecki, who rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns for Hilton Head High School. He also logged eight tackles on defense as the Seahawks won convincingly over the Bishops in a game that featured the teams that finished 1-2 in league play last fall.

Defending region champ Bishop England, ranked No. 4 among Class AAAA teams in the latest media poll, lost its first game of the season after five non-conference wins in a row.

The score was tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Seahawks took control with a 27-10 halftime lead.

Hilton Head won its ninth straight home game to improve to 6-1, 2-0.

The Seahawks opened region play a week early and topped Bluffton High School on Sept. 27.

The high-octane BE offense was held in check as the Seahawks limited the Bishops to only 196 yards in total offense, including only 23 yards on the ground.

Bishop England quarterback Quinn Mahoney, who scored the Bishops’ only touchdown, completed 12 of 32 passes for 157 yards.

Turner had six receptions, while William Donato had one catch for 65 yards. Zach Balog had one reception for 41 yards.

Hunter Alex led the Bishops with 10 tackles, including one for a loss. Chase Tonon was credited with 6.5 tackles and a tackle for a loss, while Matthew Ponkow had six tackles, including two for a loss.

The Bishops travel to May River High School for an Oct. 10 region game.