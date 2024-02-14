Jeff Caldwell wins the Super Bowl Pigskin Pick’em

Congratulations to Jeff Caldwell, a frequent Pigskin Pick’em player, for winning the Super Bowl round. His 9-3 record beat Daniel Island News sportswriter Phil Bowman’s 5-7 effort.

Caldwell and his wife Joan moved to Daniel Island over 5 years ago, are very active in the community, and are huge supporters of the paper and island businesses.

“To win the esteemed Superbowl Pigskin Pick’em challenge is indeed the finest of fine honors! As a community, we cannot thank the sponsors enough. Their tireless effort all season to be at the disadvantage of submitting their picks a full week ahead of the readers does not go unnoticed. My wife and I are excited to win a gift certificate to Kingstide, the home of the finest Oysters Rockefeller on Daniel Island. Thank you Daniel Island News!”

The overall sponsor winner is Mac’s sports bar owner Garret McNally. Stay tuned for more about the winner and his charity of choice to receive the $500 donation from The Daniel Island News.

Thanks to all the sponsors and all the readers who participated over the last 26 weeks!