Jon Cassella & Rita almost ‘paw-fect’ against Foti Law Firm

Pick‘Em Week 6 winner Jon Cassella almost went undefeated, going 11-1 to beat VIP sponsor Jimmy Foti of Foti Law Firm and earn a $50 gift card to Mpishi.

“I recommend that all players follow my strategy of allowing your dog to ‘paw’ the team in question and follow your pup’s instincts,” writes Cassella. “Our yellow lab, Rita, had a hell of a week for us, and although we can’t take her into Mpishi to celebrate, I made sure to give her a few extra treats. We are hopeful she can repeat this week!”

Cassella and his wife have lived on DI for five years. Cassella is a “huge” Penn State, but with his team having a down year, he’s had to root for others.