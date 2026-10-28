Home / Sports / Jon Cassella & Rita almost ‘paw-fect’ against Foti Law Firm

Jon Cassella & Rita almost ‘paw-fect’ against Foti Law Firm

Wed, 10/28/2026 - 11:25am admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT
Pick‘Em Week 6 winner Jon Cassella almost went undefeated, going 11-1 to beat VIP sponsor Jimmy Foti of Foti Law Firm and earn a $50 gift card to Mpishi.
“I recommend that all players follow my strategy of allowing your dog to ‘paw’ the team in question and follow your pup’s instincts,” writes Cassella. “Our yellow lab, Rita, had a hell of a week for us, and although we can’t take her into Mpishi to celebrate, I made sure to give her a few extra treats. We are hopeful she can repeat this week!”
Cassella and his wife have lived on DI for five years. Cassella is a “huge” Penn State, but with his team having a down year, he’s had to root for others.
“The Gamecocks helped me in a big way with a great upset win over the Vols. We learned early on after moving down here that we needed to pick between SC and Clemson. Go Gamecocks!” 
Want to play? Just click here for your Pick 'Em ballot or email news@thedanielislandnews.com for our Tuesday Pick ‘Em e-newsletter. Then grab your lucky dog and pick away! 
 
 

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