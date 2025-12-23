Junior Bishops celebrate season with city championship

The Daniel Island Junior Bishops capped off a 10-0 season by winning the City of Charleston Championship.

Junior Bishops' football coach Stephen Webb said the group of 31 boys – 16 seventh graders and 15 sixth graders – entered the year with a mission and "delivered in every possible way."

"The Daniel Island Junior Bishops didn’t just win a championship; they set a standard," Webb said. "A perfect season, built on teamwork, preparation, and heart."

The Junior Bishops’ defense became the backbone of the team, recording four shutouts while surrendering only 45 total points in 10 games.

Webb said the defining moment of the season came during the title game when the defense delivered a fourth-and-goal stop with under two minutes remaining to seal the championship victory.

"Their toughness, preparation, and consistency showed week after week," he said.

Webb also added that the team's offensive line protection powered a dual-quarterback attack that produced 216 total points in their undefeated season.