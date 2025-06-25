Keira Tyler named lacrosse defender of the year by state coaches

Bishop England High School was well-represented on the South Carolina High School Lacrosse Coaches Association’s All-State teams with 14 overall selections, while Philip Simmons High School landed two all-state picks.

The BE girls – who posted a 21-5 record, won the Region 6 championship, and reached the Class AAAA Final Four – landed eight players on the all-state team.

Keira Tyler was a first-team selection and named the defender of the year. It marked the second straight year she earned the honor.

“Keira ran the defense. She was my backer, my most important player on defense,” said Jeff Weiner, who coached the Bishops and retired after the 2025 season. “She’s very fast and very athletic. She’s a Division I player.”

Tyler received a merit and athletic scholarship and will play for the University of Rhode Island, which just completed its first season as an NCAA Division I program. The Rams posted an 8-8 record, including 4-6 in the Atlantic 10 conference, just missing the league’s postseason tournament by one victory.

Tyler was selected for the South Carolina national team in 2024, and she’s noted for her footwork, strong body positioning, and making good contact.

She was a student ambassador at BE, a peer mentor, and an active member in multiple clubs while achieving a 4.3 GPA. Tyler is a native of Westchester County in New York, a major lacrosse hotbed, and lived close to where Weiner lived before he moved to the Lowcountry.

Joining Tyler on the first team were teammates Whitney Jellison (attack), Bridget Mullery (defender), Hannah Rosato (midfield), Natalie Noone (midfield), and Piper Hamrick (goalkeeper).

Second-team selections included BE’s Taylor Ayers (attack) and Catherine Ugan (midfield). All eight of Bishop England’s all-state selections were also members of the Lower State team.

Meanwhile, two Bishop England girls, Whitney Jellison and Grace Seymour, were selected for the South Carolina National Team that competed in the USA Lacrosse 2025 National Tournament, hosted by UMASS-Amherst. The tourney featured the top returning high school talent for 2026.

The Philip Simmons girls’ lacrosse team also saw several players honored for their performances this season.

Hannah Patterson (defender) and Laney Bredemann (midfield) earned second-team all-state honors, while Jolie Mello earned honorable mention all-state.

Patterson, Bredemann, Patterson, and Mello were joined by teammates Olivia Terry (defender) and Savannah Gasperson (goalkeeper) on the Lower State team.

The Iron Horse girls posted a 12-7 record.

The Bishop England boys landed six players on the all-state team. The Bishops’ first team picks included Jack Lavelle (defender), Ean Kitchin (midfield), Weston Moldenhauer (long stick midfield), and Oliver Mason (defensive midfield).

Tommy King (attack) and Roman Paluso (face-off) were the second-team selections.

The six players also earned Lower State honors. They were joined on the Lower State team by BE’s Oliver Mason and Philip Simmons’ Robby Ryan (attack), Marin Lebrie (midfield), and Eathan Chisom (face off).

The Bishop boys went 9-9 on the season and reached the third round of the playoffs.

The Iron Horse boys were 7-6 and reached the second round of the playoffs.