Lacrosse regular season ends, high school teams await playoffs

The grueling regular-season portion of the high school lacrosse season has been completed in the Palmetto State.

Now comes the hard part: waiting to find out your team’s postseason fate.

The Bishop England and Philip Simons boys’ and girls’ teams will find out their fate and perhaps their seeding when the bracket is announced on Friday, April 18, with first-round play beginning on April 22.

BE girls seek another title

Most teams make headlines when they pick up a big victory. The Bishop girls made headlines when they lost a March match to suffer their first defeat on the field since 2017. Shortly after, the Bishops dropped another decision to start 2-2 to begin the season.

Since then, the Bishops delivered the knockout punch, winning 11 games in a row and outscoring foes 162-33 to finish strong with a 13-2 regular season mark.

The Bishops, who are seeking their eighth title in nine years, should be the No. 2 seed when the brackets are announced.

Hannah Rosato has had a senior season to remember – so far. She led the Bishops in the regular season with 57 goals and 77 points, including 20 assists. She caused 22 turnovers and was credited with 36 ground balls.

Piper Hamrick scored 43 goals, while Natalie Noone collected 34 goals and 16 assists. Taylor Ayers contributed 40 points.

BE boys fall under .500

After an impressive 11-5 season last spring that included reaching the second round of the playoffs, the Bishops finished south of .500 with the loss to A.C. Flora in the regular-season finale to post a mark of 7-8.

Junior Tommy King made a strong case for all-state consideration after leading the team with 31 goals, 14 assists, and 45 points.

Senior Ean Kitchin is second on the team with 28 goals and 10 assists.

PSHS girls no. 15 in state

The Iron Horses posted a 14-3 record last spring as sophomore Jolie Mello had a super season, leading the team with 57 goals and 73 points.

She’s back this season, but the team’s number two and three scorers graduated, and the team developed a new chemistry and finished the regular season with a 9-5 record and No. 15 in the state.

Mello again led the team with 45 goals and 58 points. Laney Bredemann showed potential as a freshman, scoring 19 goals. This year, she’s collected 40 goals and 18 assists.

PSHS boys turn 2025 season around

What a difference a year makes.

The Philip Simmons boys were 4-10 last spring, as opponents held a 157-75 scoring advantage.

This spring, the Iron Horses posted a 7-5 record and were ranked No. 30 in the state.

The Iron Horses had momentum on their side in a four-game win streak, but May River High School halted it, with White Knoll High topping the Iron Horses in the regular-season finale.