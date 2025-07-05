Lacrosse team suffers heartbreak on the field

In the end, it was too much thunder, too much lightning, and too much Teagan Scott.

That was the kryptonite for the Bishop England High School girls’ lacrosse team, as Oceanside Collegiate Academy topped the Bishops 12-8 in the Class AAAA state championship on May 2.

The Lowcountry showdown, played at Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina, was halted by thunderstorms early in the third quarter, and the storms finally let up about two and a half hours later.

By that time, the damage inflicted by Oceanside’s Scott and her teammates turned out to be too big to overcome, as the Landsharks were en route to their second state championship in three years with a 10-3 lead.

Scott, who will matriculate to Clemson University in the fall, scored six goals and handed out three assists to halt the Bishops’ winning streak at 14 games, ending their bid of winning an eighth state title in nine years.

The Bishops had not lost a state championship since 2015, when J.L. Mann High School captured the title with a 13-10 victory over BE.

Oceanside Collegiate’s victory in this year’s title game was the first ever Landshark win against Bishop England and ended the Bishops’ 30-game playoff winning streak.

The Bishops, who outscored three playoff foes 56-1 this spring, couldn’t overcome OCA, although they never quit trying.

Hannah Rosato, an all-state selection in basketball and lacrosse, played well in her final game in a green and white uniform. She collected three goals and an assist to lead the Bishops. Junior Natalie Noone and sophomore Whitney Jellison tallied two goals apiece. Sophomore Freddie Rosato accounted for the Bishops’ other goal.