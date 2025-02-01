Leah Cassella wins Week 17, beating i9 Sports to win Famulari’s gift card

In a decisive triumph in Week 17, Leah Cassella took down the i9 Sports team with a score of 9-4, surpassing their Pigskin Pick’em score of 4-8 and easily winning a $50 gift card to Famulari’s Pizzeria.

“My husband and I are originally from Pittsburgh and moved to Charleston about three years ago,” Cassella writes via email. “We like to play Pigskin Pick’em for some friendly competition during the football season as we cheer on Penn State. Go Lions!”

In Week 16, Robert Bianco, with a score of 10-2, just slid by Edie Coupe of Daniel Island Real Estate, besting her score of 9-3 to win a $50 gift card to Vespa Pizzeria.

“In the words of (singer) CeCe Penniston, ‘Finally, it has happened to me,’” Bianco writes. “Now I have a little redemption. You see, my wife Patti is a three-time winner of Pigskin Pick’em. (Originally from Rhode Island), now we are both retired and enjoying all that the Lowcountry has to offer.”

With five weeks left to play, there’s still a chance for you to win.