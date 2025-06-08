Local flounder population in decline

The other day, Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, asked me why we don’t catch flounder anymore.

I explained that flounder populations in North Carolina and South Carolina are in decline, so there are fewer flounder available for us to catch.

Then I added that if he were better at finding flounder, we would most certainly catch more. Brody found this comment to be offensive. He responded, saying that he finds plenty of flounder, but I am awful at catching them!

After a couple of hours and an extra-large bag of beef jerky, Brody and I started talking again. Pro tip: If your fishing partner also manages a portion of your investment portfolio, do not make them mad. Your net worth will decline faster than the flounder population.

With financial disaster averted, Brody and I decided to go fishing. We launched the skiff two hours before low tide. Our plan was to target flounder in small creeks that drained over oysters.

Brody told me that flounder like to lie at the base of the oyster bars and ambush fish and shrimp. Rather than fish every small creek, I drove the boat until Brody jumped on the front deck next to the trolling motor. This is his signal to fish here.

I deployed the trolling motor and cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD into the creek mouth. A trout ate the lure. Then another trout, and another. Brody shook his head and took this as evidence that I am awful at catching flounder. However, Brody did not leave the front deck, so he was pretty sure there was a flounder in the creek mouth. I believed him and kept on fishing.

As we approached low tide, the water draining out of the creek slowed down, and the trout bite turned off. I began to sweat from the heat and the pressure to catch a flounder.

Just when I was about to throw in the towel, a flounder ate my lure. It was not particularly large, but Brody and I were ecstatic.

We had redeemed ourselves.