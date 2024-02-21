Local hoops standouts earn all-state honors, AD Warren honored

Daniel Island was well represented when the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its all-state teams for the 2023-24 season.

Philip Simmons and Bishop England High Schools both had a boy and girl make the elite team.

Philip Simmons’ selections are Tia Chaney and Robert Watson, who were named to the Class AAA team, while the Bishops’ Jack van de Erve and Madison Riley were Class AA selections.

Watson had a big role in the Iron Horses reaching the Sweet 16 and finishing with a 15-11 record.

Watson, a 6-3 guard, became the fourth boys’ player in the school’s brief history to reach the 1,000-point mark for a career. He finished with 17.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also collected 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.

The senior Chaney provided leadership to a young team that began the season with just nine wins in 12 games but rebounded for a 13-10 mark, including 8-0 in Region 8-AAA. She averaged 10.6 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Riley had a solid year for the Bishop girls, who began this week with a 25-2 record and an appearance in the Elite 8. She hit 44% from the field and averaged 9.3 points per game. She grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game and was strong on defense with 1.9 steals per game.

The talented van de Erve led the Bishops to a 20-9 record with a team-leading 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. He also averaged 2.1 steals.

WARREN HONORED

First-year Bishop England High School co-athletic director Bill Warren will receive a prestigious award from the South Carolina Athletic Administration for the 2023-24 academic year.

Warren will be honored as the recipient of the 2024 NIAAA’s State Award of Merit. The award is a prestigious state and national award, presented annually to an athletic director in recognition of their meritorious service, servant leadership and special contributions to interscholastic athletics at the local, state, and national level.

Warren and other recipients will be honored during the SCAAA Spring Conference, which will be held March 13 at the Charleston Marriott on Lockwood.

The awards ceremony recognizes individuals for their commitment and contributions to education-based interscholastic athletics. The SCAAA will be recognizing athletic directors, principals, superintendents, and individuals who have been impactful in athletics.

Warren is the current president and board member of the South Carolina Athletic Administrators.

Warren began his career at Greenwood High School in 1990 where his primary duties were as athletic trainer. He also served as a coach and teacher.

Four years later, Warren began an 18-year stint at Northwestern High School. He again served as trainer while serving as an assistant boys’ basketball coach and head girls’ basketball coach. He spent the last six years as the Trojans’ athletic director.

In 2011, Warren was named the athletic director at Rock Hill High School. He oversaw an athletics program that claimed championships in sports such as girls’ basketball, girls’ track and field and boys’ golf.