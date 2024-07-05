Local track teams bound for Lower State Championships

Iron Horses dominate in regionals The Region 8-AAA track and field championships turned out to be more than just a victory for the members of the Philip Simmons High School teams. It was a case of total domination. The Iron Horse boys pretty much lapped the entire field of five teams, scoring 215 points to runner-up Beaufort’s 83. The Iron Horses medaled in 17 of the 18 events contested, collecting 13 gold medals. Perhaps the most amazing part of the domination was that the Iron Horses went 1-2-3 in five events. The Philip Simmons girls were just as impressive, capturing a 196-86 victory over Beaufort. They medaled in 16 of the events and captured 11 gold medals. The region championship was the first leg of the journey to the Class AAA state championships. The next step is May 11, when the Iron Horses compete in the state qualifier. The state championships are slated for May 18. Corey Steed led the Iron Horse boys with victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Other gold medal winners included Ethan Sullivan in the 400-meter dash, Wesley Patterson in the 800-meter dash, Pierce Walker in the 1,600, Joseph Wright in the 3,200, Alejandro Peredia in the 400 hurdles, Troy Stevenson in the long jump, Bryce Ellington in the triple jump, and Matthew Yaun in the pole vault. The Iron Horses swept the three relays. Members of the girls’ team who won gold medals included Ashlynn Johnson in the 100-meter dash, Saylor Heater in the 400-meter dash, Avah Mallek in the 1,600, Laura Perry in the 3,200, Carolyn Braswell in the 400 hurdles, Julia Reilly in the long jump, Lily Buceti in the triple jump, and Ashley Roush in the pole vault. The Iron Horse girls’ team also swept the relay races.

BE girls’ pursue back-to-back titles

The Bishop England High School girls’ track and field team cleared the first hurdle in defense of its Class AA state championship by topping Oceanside Collegiate Academy, 124-73, in the Region 7-AA championships.

The Bishop boys also had a big day at host school Marion, gaining a 132-81 victory over Academic Magnet.

The Bishop England girls own a state record of 14 state championships in track and field, earning their first title in 2001. The ’01 state crown was the first of nine consecutive state championships. The Bishops gained No. 14 last spring.

Coach Tony Colizzi’s squad picked up six gold medals at the region meet. Next up is the Class AA Lower State championship on May 10. The state championships will be held on May 18.

Gold medal winners for the BE girls included Olivia Allen in the 400-meter dash, Madison Tyler for discus, Kinsley Watson in the javelin, and Lolla Long for shot put. The Bishops also won gold medals in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Katie Griffin finished second in the pole vault, and her effort of 3.36 meters, or just above 11 feet,

was one of only four national elite performances on the day.

The BE boys were led by Jack Leahy, who recorded 28 points in the sprints. He won gold in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.83 seconds and in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 51.40. His silver medal came in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.35.

Other Bishop boys who won gold medals include Aidan Alexander for high jump, Patrick Asher for discus, Jackson Muller in javelin, and Austin Dao for shot put.