Local track teams compete in star-studded meet

Philip Simmons and Bishop England were two of about 80 high school track and field teams that gathered April 11-12 for the 30th running of the prestigious All American Track Classic at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Iron Horse girls finished in 29th place with 9.5 points, while the Bishop England girls were 30th with 9 points.

The Iron Horse boys finished in a six-way tie for 30th place. The BE boys did not score.

The Iron Horses’ Ashley Roush had the best local finish with a silver medal in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet. Teammate Hannah Hopson tied for seventh in the event, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.

Katie Griffin led Bishop England with a bronze-medal effort of 11 feet in the pole vault. Kinsley Watson accounted for the Bishops’ other top-eight finish, grabbing sixth place in the shot with a put of 35 feet, 6 inches.

The Iron Horse boys had three athletes who scored.

Corey Steed finished sixth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 21.84 seconds. Pierce Walker was sixth in the one-mile run with a time of 4 minutes and 14.87 seconds. Matthew Yaun threw the javelin 49.3 meters to claim seventh place.

The star-studded field included some of the top teams from the South, including the Bullis School, located in Potomac, Maryland.

Bullis has become one of the top programs in the country and produced six national champions at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Nationals, including Quincy Wilson.

Last year, at age 16, Wilson qualified for the men’s 4x400m relay pool for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, becoming the youngest American male track and field Olympian in history.

At Paris, the U.S. won gold in the 4x400 meters. While Wilson competed in only the heats, he was credited with gold, becoming the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history.

Bullis topped Cuthbertson High School out of Waxhaw, North Carolina, 43-30 to win the boys crown, while the Bullis girls were crowned champs with a 73-28 victory over Cardinal Gibbons High School of Raleigh, North Carolina.

2025 Football Schedules

Bishop England and Philip Simmons announced their 2025 football schedules.

Bishop England, the defending Region 6-AAAA champs, will play six home games, including region foes Beaufort and Colleton County High Schools.

The Bishops will celebrate Homecoming Sept. 26 against Woodland High, and Senior Night is slated for Oct. 31 versus Colleton County.

Philip Simmons, the defending Region 6-AA champs, will also have six home games, including region foes Woodland, Timberland, and Andrews.

The Iron Horses host Whale Branch on Sept. 19 in their Homecoming game, while Senior Night is slated for Oct. 31 versus Andrews.