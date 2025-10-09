Mahoney’s 4 TDs keep Bishops undefeated; To face Dreher in 3rd straight home game

In a showdown that featured two high-profile quarterbacks, Bishop England’s Quinn Mahoney’s star shone brightest as the Battling Bishops knocked off rival Hanahan High School, 28-6, Sept. 5 at Jack Cantey Stadium.

Mahoney faced off against promising Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus, a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore. Mahoney completed 17 of 24 passes for 244 yards and made the most of his six rushing attempts, with four touchdowns and 47 yards.

Gallus completed 68 percent of his passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening victory over Philip Simmons High School, but the Bishops limited him to 161 yards passing and no TDs as the Hawks managed only 229 yards in total offense.

The Bishops improved to 2-0 on the season, while Hanahan fell to 1-2.

“It was a great win for the program,” second-year coach Logan Hall said after BE beat the Hawks for the second year in a row. “The guys are learning to play the game with an edge and be the aggressor. We have a lot to clean up: too many sloppy penalties and plays that ended drives, too many missed tackles.

“But all of that can be coached,” Hall added. “I am proud of the intensity this team plays with. It is fun to watch them fly around and play for each other.”

The Bishops, who begin 2025 with three home games, jumped to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded the margin to 21-7 at halftime. Mahoney added his fourth TD of the game in the third quarter to push the lead to 28-0 after three stops.

“It’s always great to pack Jack Cantey Stadium and play for our home fans,” Hall said. “We have to travel some longer distances in our region, so we cherish the home games. We have to start fast anywhere we play. We are just excited to start the year out 2-0.”

However, Hawk junior running back Isaiah Snodgrass scored in the final stanza to end BE’s shutout streak at seven quarters.

“The defense has given up six points in two games,” Hall said. “Coach (Karson) Mingo and the defense staff are putting the kids in a great position to make plays. They are getting 11 hats to the football and playing with relentless effort. He is a great young coach and is doing an excellent job. We are relatively young on defense, so we should only get better if we stay healthy.”

Mahoney, who will play for Campbell University, completed eight passes to Zach Balog for 92 yards. Senior Sammy Garton caught three passes for 90 yards as the Bishops recorded their 11th victory in 14 games in the Hall era.

The Bishops host Dreher High School on Sept. 12. The Blue Devils lost their season opener to Keenan but have picked up back-to-back wins with a forfeit win against Cardinal Newman and a 42-0 decision against Lakewood last week.

“Dreher will be a well-coached team that plays with passion,” Hall said. “Coach (Corey) is a great coach; we crossed paths at South Carolina, so I know he will have them ready to play on Friday. We look forward to a good 4-A matchup.”