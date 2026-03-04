March means it's time to spring forward, fish backward

March is a wonderful but challenging time to fish. The weather is warmer. Daylight Savings Time provides more time to fish. The return of spring to the Lowcountry is truly something to behold.

All these things make fishing wonderful. However, it is typically hit or miss. As the large winter schools of redfish and trout begin to break up and spread out, it becomes a challenge to catch them consistently.

On Friday, Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) and I had a banner day. On Saturday, we struggled a bit. After a bit of looking around, we eventually landed on a solid trout bite.

When we left the trout biting to target redfish, things became more challenging. The redfish schools that we found were smaller and super spooky. Brody and I were around redfish, but we could not get them to strike a lure.

After about an hour of frustration, a redfish had mercy and ate my lure. However, when I brought the redfish to the skiff, it was tiny. Brody looked at the fish in the water. Then he quizzically looked at me. I am sure he was thinking that it looks like a redfish but only smaller.

Spring in the Lowcountry is truly something to behold. Don’t miss it. Go fishing for an hour after work. If you go, bring bug spray. Unlike the fish, the gnats are plentiful and always biting!

COMMUNITY FISHING CLASS UPDATE

Location: Providence Church on Daniel Island.

Time: March 28, 10 a.m. until noon.

Topic: How to locate fish and techniques to catch them.