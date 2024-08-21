New BE coach creates culture on and off the field

New Bishop England High School football coach Logan Hall is creating a culture that stresses brotherhood among his players.

During the summer workouts, the varsity, junior varsity, and B-teams practiced together to create a one-team mindset under Hall, who was named coach in late February.

Junior offensive lineman Jack Perry says that culture has changed his life.

“We’re working to create the brotherhood,” said the 5’11, 220-pounder. “It really helps the young players. I wish we had something like this when I started.”

“It’s changed my life for the better,” Perry added, “just not on the football field. Not only that, that brotherhood culture has made me more confident.”

Perry is an excellent student, making the honor roll every semester he’s been at BE. Perry, who owns a 4.24 GPA on the Bishop England scale, was selected to participate in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation seminar.

It is an organization dedicated “to inspiring and developing our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation.”

The seminar inspired Perry to develop a service program that included the entire football team. He called his project “Post-to-Post Pasta Drive.” The goal included collecting enough pasta to go from one goal post to the other, 120 yards away, which would be donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Mission accomplished.

Just how much pasta was involved in the service project?

“It was a lot,” Perry said.

“You’re talking about covering 120 yards; 360 feet. We collected 450 boxes of pasta that weighed 408 pounds. It was great that we were able to collect donations as a team. It was great to help the community. We have a new team and a new mindset, and this was an example of that.”

Perry absorbed Hall’s message of service and leadership.

“He’s an unbelievable kid,” Hall said. “He lives life by the Bishop England standard: service and family.”

Jack is the son of William and Sheila Perry. His mother said her son is a product of a nurturing family, school, and community.

“He’s been very blessed to be surrounded by a community that has shown him the importance of giving back,” Sheila Perry said.

Jack Perry has worked hard over the summer to prepare for the season, which kicks off Aug. 30, when the Battling Bishops travel to St. John’s High School.

The team struggled because of injuries and an offense that sputtered last year, as BE posted a 2-8 record.

Hall, who served as offensive coordinator at Pinewood Prep before taking the BE job, brings a new vision to the offense, but he knows the game is won in the trenches, where Perry plays.

“He needs to step into a role of leading this offensive line,” Hall said. “We are going to lean on him for the next two years. I’m ready to see him compete.”

Perry was injured in last season’s opener, suffering a knee sprain. He returned in time to finish the 2023 campaign as a starter.

“I’m looking forward to this season,” Perry said. “It’s a new era and a new mindset.”