New Bishop England football coach begins to bond with players

The Logan Hall era has begun at Bishop England High School, and his mission is to infuse the football program with energy and excitement.

“It is an awesome opportunity and an awesome job,” Hall said. “I am honored and extremely excited to be the head football coach at Bishop England.”

Hall, who just led BE through spring practice, inherits a program that has a proud history, but has struggled in recent years. He replaces John Cantey, who served as head coach for 16 years. Cantey, who won 98 games during his tenure, led the Bishops to their only two state titles in 2011 and again in 2012.

The Bishops struggled the past three seasons, posting a 7-25 record. The biggest issue was the Bishops’ offense, or lack of it. The Bishops averaged only 12.1 points per game during the stretch.

This is the 33-year-old Hall’s first head coaching job. He’s had success at every level, including Pinewood Preparatory School, where he was the offensive coordinator when BE came calling.

Last fall, Hall oversaw a Pinewood offense that averaged 39.8 points a game en route to an 8-4 season. The Panthers struggled to begin 2023 with three consecutive losses, but the team won eight of the next nine games, averaging 54.6 points per contest.

Hall spent spring practice forging a bond with his players while fine-tuning the offense and defense. He’s made some changes in his coaching staff, but Carson Mingo remains the defensive coordinator. Hall will take over as offensive coordinator. Leo Albano, who held the position last year, is still on staff and will work closely with Hall in developing the offense.

Hall said attendance was good during spring practice. But it was hard to get consistency and a handle on numbers because some football players played other sports in the spring.

On the day after Memorial Day, 75 student-athletes showed up for conditioning at the BE weight room. He said the keys to success include being creative on offense and getting the most out of his senior players, who will provide leadership.

Hall played quarterback at Laurens High School and graduated from the school in 2009. He originally signed to play football at Coastal Carolina, but ended up at the University of South Carolina, where he graduated. He served in various coaching roles under former head coaches Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp.

Hall also served as an assistant coach for Battery Creek High School and at Limestone College before taking the Pinewood job.

While the Bishops should improve this fall, the team will play at the Class AAAA level after the South Carolina High School League used a multiplier to level the playing field. The Bishops, numbers wise, competed at the Class AA level the past two seasons.

“We’re not going to worry about that,” Hall said. “We just have to go out there and compete. Our job is to be prepared, but we’re going to have to get creative.”