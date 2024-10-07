New coach hired for Bishops basketball

The boys’ basketball team at Bishop England High School will be under new leadership this season, as new head coach Daniel Eykyn will take over, replacing Bryan Grevey.

Grevey, who served as assistant coach from 2005-2010 and varsity coach from 2011-2024, officially announced his retirement after this past season. Grevey’s teams qualified for playoffs 12 of the 14 seasons under his reign.

New coach Eykyn is a 2007 graduate of Bishop England, and a 2011 graduate of The Citadel where he also played basketball, and was part of a 20-win season for the Bulldogs.

During his high school career, Eykyn was a 1,000-point scorer, an All-State basketball selection, and was named to the North-South All-Star game.

Eykyn has been an assistant basketball coach at Bishop England for 13 years, and said he is excited about the opportunity to lead the Battling Bishops.