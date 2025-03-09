New coach leads PSHS boys volleyball to new heights

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ volleyball team has a new coach and pretty much a new roster, with only three players back from last year’s team that went 22-9 and reached the state semifinals.

The new coach, Michael McLaughlin, admits there will be growing pains this season. But he predicts a bright future.

“We graduated a lot of seniors from last year’s team,” said McLaughlin, a 35-year-old native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We’ve had a rough start at 0-3. We played some of the best big schools in the area and have been competitive. Some of these kids are new to volleyball, and they are learning fast. They get better every time they walk onto the court.”

The program has a short but impressive resume, posting a 49-21-1 mark in its first three years of existence.

In 2022, the Iron Horses went 11-7 and reached the Class AAA-AA-A state championship, losing to crosstown rival Bishop England.

The South Carolina High School League sanctioned the sport in time for the 2022-23 academic year. However, the state playoffs were not hosted by the SCHSL.

Those matches were sponsored by the Palmetto Volleyball Association.

The Iron Horses were 16-5-1 in 2023 and had a season to remember last fall with the 22-9 record and a state semifinal appearance. They dropped a decision to eventual state champ Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

So, the school has a proven track record of talent and winning. It’s just a matter of time.

McLaughlin was named head coach about a month ago and hit the ground running, recruiting nine players to fill out the 12-man roster. Next year he hopes to have an open gym in the spring and summer.

“I plan to recruit,” he said.

Some of the players on this year’s roster have no real experience.

“It’s awesome to deal with the new kids,” McLaughlin said. “They are easier to train and have no bad habits to break.”

Two players with experience are brothers Sam and Levi Sablotsky. Sam is a senior, and the younger brother is a sophomore.

They have talent and experience. They also have a mother, Kate Sablotsky, who coaches the junior varsity team.

McLaughlin remembers when boys’ volleyball was seen as an option as a gym class at school that is growing at a rapid pace.

“The sport is absolutely growing,” McLaughlin said. “It’s fun and competitive.”

The Iron Horses landed a promising coach with a solid past when they hired McLaughlin. He started playing the sport 22 years ago at the club level and was a member of two AAU national championship teams.

He was a two-time all-state selection at Hopewell Senior High in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the same school that produced NFL legend Tony Dorsett.

McLaughlin began his collegiate career at Saint Francis University before transferring to Pfeiffer University, helping the school to a Conference Carolinas regular-season and tournament championship.

He also served as a student assistant for the Pitt Panthers women’s volleyball program.

In addition to Philip Simmons, he coaches the 18-U select boys’ team for the Apex Soccer Club.