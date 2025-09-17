New PSHS girls’ tennis coach prioritizes positivity, confidence

When Heather Crist heard the Philip Simmons High School girls’ tennis coaching job was open, she thought it might be a natural fit.

“I was just looking to work with young girls,” said Crist, who has been involved with “Girls on the Run,” a nonprofit program designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional, and physical skills while building confidence, meaningful relationships, and navigating social pressures.

“It helps young girls empower themselves. I also have a background in tennis. I played on three state championship teams when I was a student at South Aiken High School.”

Now, Crist is in her first year at the helm of a program that already has two state championships to its credit.

The Iron Horses won their first state title in 2021 under Richard Schulz. The second came two years later under the direction of Steve Cohen. Cohen’s squad reached the Class AA Lower State championship last fall but fell to eventual state champ Academic Magnet.

Now, it’s Crist’s turn to build the program.

“It’s been an exciting experience,” said Crist, who teaches at Philip Simmons Middle School. “It’s been a learning experience for me and the girls. We are learning and growing together.

“We’ve had a lot of success and have proved we can compete with the best schools,” she added. “It takes work and dedication.”

Merritt Payne begins the season as the Iron Horses’ No. 1 singles player, who has worked her way up the ladder, joining the Iron Horses when she was in the seventh grade.

Julie Hensley is the No. 2 singles player. Hensley also has four years of experience in the program.

Sydney Haire, Tea Rantanen, and Isabella Trambo round out Nos. 3-5 in singles.