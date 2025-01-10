Nick Milano wins $50 gift card defeating Brannon Florie of Coach’s Canteen

Nick Milano cruised to victory in Week 7, picking 10 of the 12 winners in this week’s Pigskin Pick ‘Em challenge, defeating VIP sponsor Brannon Florie of Coach’s Canteen, who went 8-4.

“What an honor!” Milano said via email. “This ranks just behind my wedding day, the birth of my kids, and Ohio State’s recent national championship as the happiest moments of my life.”

As a transplant from the state of Ohio, Nick, with his wife, Dana, and their two children, has called the Lowcountry home for more than a decade.

"I’m originally from Cleveland but have lived in Charleston for 11 years,” Milano said. “No better place to raise a family.”

Nick outwitted the pool of online contestants and earned a $50 gift card to Coach’s Canteen in Point Hope. He’s now contemplating back-to-back wins.

“I might need to retire,” he joked. “It’s good to give the little guys from places like Indiana a chance sometimes.”

Whether you are from Ohio, Indiana, or Daniel Island, this week could be your week to win! Just scan the QR code on the next page, or visit bit.ly/DIN_football7, or email patrick@thedanielislandnews.com to get a weekly ballot. Fill out your winning entries and submit by 5 p.m. Friday for your chance to win!