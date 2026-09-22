Offensive firepower pushes Iron Horses to second straight victory

The Philip Simmons High School football team’s high-octane offense is back in business.

The Iron Horses won an offensive shootout for the second week in a row with a 42-37 conquest of Georgetown High School in a homecoming game played at The Phil on Sept. 18.

The Iron Horses struggled in Week Nos. 2 and 3 when they scored a combined 20 points in losses to Bishop England and Porter-Gaud. But the Iron Horses rediscovered their explosiveness on Sept. 11 with a 42-29 victory over Cane Bay and added another seven TD efforts against Georgetown.

The Iron Horses are 2-3 with an open date this weekend.

The Iron Horses resume play on Oct. 2 when they travel to Woodland for a Region 5-AA clash. The Iron Horses are seeking their third consecutive region championship.

The Iron Horses tallied 439 total yards against the Bulldogs as senior quarterback Hayes Goddard passed and ran the Iron Horses to victory.

Goddard accounted for five touchdowns to put an exclamation point on homecoming night. He completed 17 of 27 passing attempts for 250 yards and three TDs.

But that was just half of Goddard’s effort as he ran 11 times for 66 yards and two scores.

Goddard threw touchdown passes to three receivers.

Freshman Tyrus Alston had the biggest game of his brief career with three receptions for 78 yards and a score. He showed big-play ability with a 44-yard reception.

Always reliable Ashton Kellermann was on the receiving end of five passes for 59 yards and a score. Maurico Curry also caught a TD pass. Owen Burns had a breakout game with five catches for 71 yards.

Junior Brandon Williamson turned in a solid effort with 14 carries for 73 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Layson Stockton led the Iron Horses with 12 tackles, and John Shultz tallied 10.