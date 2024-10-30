Philip Simmons clinch region with an exciting second-half comeback

It might have been the best halftime pep talk Eric Bendig never gave.

The affable coach of the Philip Simmons High School football team was concerned – and for good reason – at halftime of an Oct. 25 Region 6-AA showdown at Timberland.

After all, the region title was on the line and his Iron Horses trailed the Wolves 7-0.

“I was worried,” Bendig said. “We were playing so well on defense, but we weren’t scoring. I told the (assistant) coaches that we needed to make sure our kids were up for the challenge. The coaches told me not to worry about that. They were amped up. The locker room was electric. They had all the energy they needed.”

The Iron Horses got on track in the second half with two scores in the third quarter and added an exclamation point in the fourth quarter to post a 21-7 victory to claim the school’s second region championship in the program’s brief history.

The Iron Horses, No. 9 in the latest statewide poll, won for the fifth consecutive time and upped their record to 7-2, 4-0. The Iron Horses have outscored foes 188-45 during the streak. Timberland fell to 6-3, 3-1.

It might have been the Iron Horses’ most balanced game of the season. Sure, the offense struggled, but most do against the Wolves’ defense that allowed only 14 points entering the game.

Philip Simmons tallied 359 yards in total offense, with 181 coming on the ground and 178 via the airwaves.

Bendig said his team’s success could be traced back to a good week of practices that included pregame and concluded with the Iron Horses’ 17th victory in the last 21 games.

Darriel Porcher led the ground game with 75 yards on only seven carries, including a 65-yard run. Travaris Walker was the workhorse with 47 tough yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Quarterback Tavien Orellana was two-dimensional. He carried 11 times for 59 yards while completing 13 passes in 17 attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He completed a 59-yard strike to sure-handed Ashton Kellermann and found Patrick Clarke open for the other score.

Orellana is 77 for 125 passing for the season for 978 yards and 13 scores.

The defense was up to the challenge, forcing five turnovers. Cameron Richardson made the most of his two tackles, with one going for a loss. He also intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles. Corey Steed and Walker also intercepted passes.

Trevor Tonon led Philip Simmons with 11 tackles and Ethan Chisum had 10 stops, including three for a loss.

Bendig said his team reached a major goal with the region title because the Iron Horses will host a first-round playoff game – and a second if they win at home.

“If we’re fortunate and win the first two games, we could host a third-round game,” Bendig said. “We want to go deep in the playoffs.”

But first, Bendig’s bunch must finish the regular season. The Iron Horses travel Nov. 1 to Andrews High School to face a Yellowjacket team that is 6-3, including 2-2 in league play.