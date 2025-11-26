Philip Simmons loses a tough one to end 2025-26 successful season

The Philip Simmons defense needed the first quarter to adjust to Central’s multifaceted, fast-paced, and high-octane offense in a Class AA third-round playoff game Nov. 21 at the Phil.

But by then, the deficit was too much to overcome, as the Eagles held on for a 57-47 victory in a tense, exciting game.

The Eagles scored three touchdowns in an eight-minute span to grab a 22-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Central’s Aiden Short raced 67 yards to paydirt on a drive that was set up by an interception four minutes into the game. Four minutes later, the Eagles were in the end zone again as Jakari Holloman capped a drive with a 14-yard TD run. Quarterback Dwayne Louallen scored on a 5-yard run with about a minute left in the first -- and deciding – quarter.

Coach Eric Bendig’s squad showed character and a never-quit attitude in its final game of the 2025 season. The Iron Horses outscored the visitors 44-35, the final 36 minutes of the game. But the 19-point deficit was too much to overcome on this Friday night under the lights.

Central, which won its fifth consecutive game to improve to 11-1, will play Hampton County in the Lower State championship on Nov. 28. Hampton County, which averages 43.5 points a game, pulverized Manning 55-6 in third-round action to up its record to 10-3.

Philip Simmons’ 10-game winning streak was halted as the Iron Horses finished with a 10-3 record.

The clash featured one of Class AA’s strongest offenses vs. one of its most stout defenses.

Central topped 50 points three times this fall entering the clash of the titans. The Eagles scored 55 points in one game and 56 points in two other contests. But 57 points was the charm for the Eagles.

Philip Simmons, meanwhile, pitched four shutouts and allowed only 67 points during its 10-game winning streak.

The Iron Horses used a strong performance by junior quarterback Hayes Goddard to battle back. The junior completed 20 of 47 passes for 300 yards and five scores while adding 69 rushing yards.

He finished in the top 20 in the state among all classifications with 2,375 passing yards and 2,825 total yards.

Junior wideout Ashton Kellermann had an impressive night. He caught five passes for 102 yards and two TDs. He finished the season with 70 catches for 1,314 yards, which placed him in the top four in the state. He scored 14 TDs.

Another talented junior wideout, Patrick Clarke, caught four balls for 51 yards and a pair of TDs. Senior Cruz Turner caught a 5-yard pass for a score.

The passing attack should be one of the best in the state next fall with the return of the talented trio.

The running game will be strong as well as junior Omonte Taylor returns. He toted the football 14 times against the Eagles for 95 yards and a score. He topped 100 yards rushing four times this fall and hit paydirt 13 times on the ground.

Fairfield Central and Strom Thurmond will battle in the Upper State championship.

The Class AA state championship is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at South Carolina State University's Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg.