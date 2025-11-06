Philip Simmons returns strong lineup for 2025 football campaign

Eric Bendig needed less than a decade to turn the Philip Simmons High School football team into one of the state’s best Class AA programs.

After going a combined 9-18 in the program’s first three seasons, the Iron Horses had a 38-11 record from 2021-24, winning three region championships. The team posted a 10-3 record last fall and won the Region 6-AA title with a 5-0 record.

The success should remain the same in season No. 8 of the program’s brief history. Bendig welcomed back 43 lettermen for the just-completed spring practice and game. Seven starters return on both offense and defense.

The success makes Bendig’s job of selling the program that much easier with strong numbers in the junior varsity and B-team levels.

“Any time you can show tangible success for all the hard work put in, it makes selling something easier for sure,” Bendig said. “The proof is in the results that we have had. People know that Philip Simmons football is one of the best programs in the Lowcountry and Lower State.

“The people around our program know we want to be one of the best in the state,” the coach added. “Our community can see what we are all about as coaches and our program. It allows for them to know we care about the players so much and want them to be successful on and off the field while maintaining a winning standard.”

Quarterback Tavien Orellana graduated after passing for 4,077 yards and 58 TDs in three years as a starter.

Maurico Curry and Hayes Goddard have had great offseason campaigns battling for the starting QB job.

Yosi Mallett and Jaydon Camp will anchor the offensive line in 2025, while Will Hollifield, Ashton Kellermann, and Patrick Clarke headline the Iron Horses’ receiver/tight end group.

Hollifield will be one of the biggest targets in the state at 6 feet 4 inches and 230 pounds. He’s moved from the offensive line to tight end for his senior season. Kellermann and Clarke are coming off solid sophomore seasons. Kellermann caught 17 passes for 274 yards and four scores, while Clarke had eight receptions for 103 yards

and a pair of scores.

“Those players really excelled for us in big games last year and have only gotten better,” Bendig said.

Remember the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Killer B’s from the 2010s? This year’s Iron Horse defense might be known as the Killer T’s: brothers Brody, Trevor, and Chase Tonon.

Brody and Trevor Tonon will form an imposing inside linebacking tandem. Chase Tonon will head up the secondary from his safety position.

The defensive line returns intact and is stacked. Roman Hood, Alex Tchoryk, and Jayquan Shephard are run stoppers who can put pressure on the quarterback.

C.J. Falotico returns to handle the punting and kicking duties. He has the potential to play at the next level.

“You can expect us to hold the standard of excellence week in and week out,” Bendig said. “Our players prepare for these moments, and they will be hard-working, well-coached, and fun to watch. We have a lot of talent.”

The Iron Horses open their 2025 campaign at home against Hanahan High School on Aug. 22.