Philip Simmons rolls, Bishop England falls in region showdowns

The Philip Simmons High School football team started running the football and never stopped in Oct. 11’s 50-8 victory over Burke in a Region 6-AA clash.

Bishop England, meanwhile, couldn’t stop the run in a 35-8 loss to May River in a Region 6-AAAA showdown.

That sums up the fate of the Daniel Island schools as region play kicked into full swing.

Philip Simmons 50, Burke 8

Philip Simmons did what it does best and that’s run the football, a simple recipe that helped the team post a 10-2 record in 2023. The Iron Horses carried 31 times for 289 yards. If you don’t have a calculator handy, that averages out to 9.3 yards per carry.

Ten players carried the ball at least one time for coach Eric Bendig’s crew as they won their third game in a row and improved to 5-2, including 2-0 in the region, in front of a home crowd.

Five Iron Horses gained at least 30 yards, led by Darriel Porcher, who toted the pigskin four times for 62 yards and a TD. He also picked off a pass on defense.

Khrya Williams gained 47 yards and a TD while Travaris Walker and Hayes Goodard both collected 43 yards. Brody Tonon added 35 yards.

Five players hit paydirt for the Iron Horses. Tonon, Cruz Turner and quarterback Tavien Orellana also scored on TD runs.

Trevor Tonon led the Iron Horse defense with 11 tackles while Alex Tchoryk was credited with six tackles, including three for a loss. The Iron Horses had 9.5 tackles for a loss against the Bulldogs, who fell to 1-5, 0-2.

The Iron Horses share the Region 6-AA lead with Timberland, both with 2-0 records.

The Iron Horses play Academic Magnet Oct. 18 at home and then travel to Timberland for an Oct. 25 showdown that should decide the region champion.

May River 35, BE 8

May River ran 60 plays against the Bishops and 57 were runs as the Sharks upped their record to 6-0, 2-0.

Three Sharks topped 100 yards as they tallied 478 on the night. Asa Hawkins carried 14 times for 121 yards and a TD, while Andrew Johnson toted the ball 14 times for 105 yards and a pair of scores. Not to be outdone, Sean Mitchell collected 159 yards and a score on 19 carries.

The Sharks averaged 8.4 yards per carry and jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead to spoil the Bishops’ homecoming game at Jack Cantey Stadium.

Bishop quarterback Quinn Mahoney led the Bishops with 306 yards in total offense. The junior completed 21 of 38 passing for 253 yards and a touchdown. He led BE in rushing with 53 yards on 14 carries.

Zachary Balog led the Bishops with six catches for 157 yards, including a reception that covered 61 yards.

Running back Nate Anderson caught a 4-yard TD pass and carried seven times for 32 yards.

May River leads the region with a 2-0 record while Bluffton is 1-0. The Bishops and Beaufort both own 1-1 records.

The Bishops travel to Beaufort Oct. 18.