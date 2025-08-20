Pigskin Pick ’Em kicks off with start of college and high school football

Think you know football? Prove it. Compete against your neighbors and local business owners as you cheer on your favorite teams.

Welcome to the 2025 Pigskin Pick ’Em Challenge, the friendliest (and most fun) competition in town. Each week, you’ll pick the winners and go head-to-head with our lineup of sponsors, and if you come out on top, you’ll score gift cards to some of the area’s favorite restaurants.

This isn’t just about bragging rights (though you’ll get plenty of those). The sponsor with the best season record earns a $500 donation to their favorite charity, courtesy of The Daniel Island News. So, every pick counts!

Your sponsors and opponents this season:

● Mingledorff & Patterson, Attorney at Law - Michael E. Patterson Jr. & Chris Mingledorff

● Carolina One - Gabe Jolly

● Daniel Island Real Estate -Edie Coupe

● Foti Law Offices - Jimmy Foti

● Par Paradise - Chris Buchholz

● Mac’s Daniel Island - Garret McNally

● Coaches Canteen – Brannon Florie

● Mt. Pleasant Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tyler Letson

How to Play: