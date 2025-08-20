Pigskin Pick ’Em kicks off with start of college and high school football
Wed, 08/20/2025 - 10:18am admin
Think you know football? Prove it. Compete against your neighbors and local business owners as you cheer on your favorite teams.
Welcome to the 2025 Pigskin Pick ’Em Challenge, the friendliest (and most fun) competition in town. Each week, you’ll pick the winners and go head-to-head with our lineup of sponsors, and if you come out on top, you’ll score gift cards to some of the area’s favorite restaurants.
This isn’t just about bragging rights (though you’ll get plenty of those). The sponsor with the best season record earns a $500 donation to their favorite charity, courtesy of The Daniel Island News. So, every pick counts!
Your sponsors and opponents this season:
● Mingledorff & Patterson, Attorney at Law - Michael E. Patterson Jr. & Chris Mingledorff
● Carolina One - Gabe Jolly
● Daniel Island Real Estate -Edie Coupe
● Foti Law Offices - Jimmy Foti
● Par Paradise - Chris Buchholz
● Mac’s Daniel Island - Garret McNally
● Coaches Canteen – Brannon Florie
● Mt. Pleasant Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tyler Letson
How to Play:
Click the QR code, enter bit.ly./DIN_football1 in the headline, head to our Facebook page, or get the weekly ballot emailed to you every Tuesday by contacting patrick@thedanielislandnews.com. Picks are due by 5 p.m. Friday. May the odds be ever in your favor.