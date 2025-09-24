Polls rank Iron Horse, Bishop cross-country teams as cream of the crop

The first poll of the high school cross-country season was released Sept. 21, and the Philip Simmons and Bishop England teams were well represented.

Both the Iron Horse girls and boys were ranked No. 1 in Class AA. The Bishop England boys were No. 1 in Class AAAA, while the girls were No. 2.

The Philip Simmons girls are seeking their fourth straight state title, while the boys won their first state crown last fall.

It could be more of the same when November rolls around. The Iron Horse girls dominated the field at last season's state meet, cruising past Academic Magnet, which was contested at Newberry College.

“Our girls have embraced that target on their back,” coach Josh Michael said in a preseason interview. “The key is not to look back. They work to be on the big stage. When they find out who wins the 4-A, 5-A state championships, they want to race them. They want to find out where they stand among the biggest and best.”

The Iron Horses returned the top five female runners from last year’s team: Avah Mallek, Flynn Taylor, Laura Perry, Lilah May, and Anna Alomar.

Meanwhile, the Iron Horse boys are in the top spot in the Class AA boys after claiming their first state title last season. That ended a string of three straight finishes as runner-up.

Matthew Perry, who finished ninth in the state as a freshman, is back for more. Brian Stambaugh and Grady Castiglia were also all-state and should contribute in the Iron Horses’ bid to repeat as state champs.

BISHOP ENGLAND XC PREVIEW

The Bishop England boys and girls have enjoyed much success at the state level. The boys are seeking their seventh state title overall and first since 2021. They’ve finished runners-up six times. The girls are seeking their third title in four years. This fall is the 25th anniversary of the girls’ first state title.

Coach Tony Colizzi, who built the BE program into a powerhouse, said there is no rivalry between the boys and girls.

“We do not talk much about rankings during the season,” Colizzi said. “We tell them that the only ranking that really matters is the one at the end of the season. We talk about how their ranking is a result of the hard work they are putting in, but that is about the extent of our talk about rankings.”

Grace Brahim, who finished third in the Class AAAA championship, is back for her senior year. Her sister, Nora, will also have a key role this fall.

Grace Buss, Caroline Wilson, Katie Cheverie, Sienna D’Agostino, and Addy Wood all have state experience.

Jackson Muller will lead the Bishop boys. Other returners include Ben Huntington, Andrew Curl, Gabe Hislop, and Jude Asmer.

The South Carolina Track and Cross Country Coaches Association conducts the poll. Unlike other sports, there is no preseason poll. The next rankings will be released Oct. 15. The final poll will be released on Nov. 2, following the conclusion of the state championships.