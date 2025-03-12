PSHS girls’ hoops squad looks to rebound in ’25-26

The Philip Simmons High School girls’ basketball team’s inexperience showed up just about everywhere last winter in Allen Gethers’ first year at the helm of the program.

The inexperience was evident with a quick glance at the roster as only two players began the season with varsity experience.

It showed up in the game results as the Iron Horses opened the season with only one victory in their first eight games.

And it showed up in the Iron Horses’ fundamentals as the team struggled to be consistent at the foul line and making layups.

But Gethers & Co. staved off disaster thanks to players who worked hard every day to get better in the weight room and on the court.

That commitment and mindset resulted in a strong finish. The Iron Horses posted a 10-15 record and qualified for the Class AA playoffs by finishing in third place in Region 6-AA with a 6-4 record.

In fact, the overall record could have been 14-11, but the Iron Horses dropped four games by a combined 11 points.

“When I look back and reflect on last year, I am excited because we have the same group of girls as we did last year,” Gethers said. “I learned a lot about them, and they learned about me. It was a learning experience for everybody.”

The team, which had only two players with varsity experience last winter, has a nucleus of three talented players who earned all-region honors: Germany Moore, Kenira Holmes, and Harper Cohen.

Moore, a senior with a strong inside presence, set a single-season school record with 301 rebounds last winter. She also led the team with 11 points per game and 44 percent shooting. Gethers described her as a tough battler down low in the paint.

Holmes is a senior and looks to improve on last year's numbers: 7.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Gethers praised her work in the offseason in the gym and weight room.

Gethers called the junior Cohen a dedicated and energetic player with a strong work ethic. She played AAU basketball for a team in Tennessee during the offseason. She can play either shooting or point guard. She averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 assists, and 2.1 steals.

Dylan Porcher and Wellsley Roe are young stars in the making. Porcher is a freshman and Roe is a sophomore.

The Iron Horses finished third in the region behind league champ Burke High School and runner-up Timberland. The Iron Horses could have won the league title if not for a missed shot here, or a turnover there.

The Iron Horses dropped a three-point decision at Burke. They dropped a two-point home decision to Timberland, and lost in overtime at Timberland by three points.

“It all comes down to who is making free throws and layups,” Gethers said. “We have to finish. Last year, we did not. I feel if we can do the little things, we can accomplish the big things.”